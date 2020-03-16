Federal Reserve statement on U.S. dollar liquidity swap line

Log in
03/16/2020 | 12:28am EDT

The Federal Reserve and other big central banks announced they would coordinate to ease liquidity in an attempt to blunt the economic impact of the coronavirus. The Fed also said it would lower interest rates and make credit easier for U.S. banks to obtain.

Here's the Fed's full statement on the coordinated global action:

The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank are today announcing a coordinated action to enhance the provision of liquidity via the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap line arrangements.

These central banks have agreed to lower the pricing on the standing U.S. dollar liquidity swap arrangements by 25 basis points, so that the new rate will be the U.S. dollar overnight index swap (OIS) rate plus 25 basis points.

To increase the swap lines? effectiveness in providing term liquidity, the foreign central banks with regular U.S. dollar liquidity operations have also agreed to begin offering U.S. dollars weekly in each jurisdiction with an 84-day maturity, in addition to the 1-week maturity operations currently offered. These changes will take effect with the next scheduled operations during the week of March 16.

The new pricing and maturity offerings will remain in place as long as appropriate to support the smooth functioning of U.S. dollar funding markets.

The swap lines are available standing facilities and serve as an important liquidity backstop to ease strains in global funding markets, thereby helping to mitigate the effects of such strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses, both domestically and abroad.

(Reporting by Heather Timmons; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

