Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Federal Trade Commission : FTC Chairman Joseph J. Simons and Counterparts from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico Meet in Ottawa to Discuss Antitrust Enforcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 11:27am EDT

The heads of the antitrust agencies of the United States, Canada, and Mexico met today in Ottawa to hold an annual meeting on antitrust enforcement and policy priorities.

The meeting included Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joseph J. Simons, Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division, Canadian Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell, and President Alejandra Palacios of the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission.

The discussions covered a range of topics including enforcement and collaboration involving digital markets, updates on agency developments, international cooperation, and challenges to antitrust enforcement faced by each agency.

'As the economies of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico become increasingly interconnected, it is vital that we cooperate closely with our Canadian and Mexican counterparts on emerging digital economy competition matters and other issues of mutual concern,' said FTC Chairman Simons. 'As today's meeting demonstrates, our close cooperation can serve as a model for the world.'

'International collaboration is a vital part of the work of the Antitrust Division and it is especially important for us to maintain close relationships with our enforcement partners next door,' said Assistant Attorney General Delrahim. 'Our shared tradition of cross-border collaboration helps ensure a competitive marketplace for consumers throughout North America.'

The meetings build on the foundations laid by the 1995 antitrust and consumer protection cooperation agreement between the United States and Canada, the 2000 antitrust agreement between the United States and Mexico, and the 2001 antitrust agreement between Canada and Mexico. The agreements commit the agencies to cooperate and coordinate with each other to make their antitrust policies and enforcement as consistent and effective as possible.

The Federal Trade Commission works with counterpart agencies to promote sound antitrust, consumer protection, and data privacy enforcement and policy. Like the FTC on Facebook , follow us on Twitter , and subscribe to press releases and the FTC International Monthly for the latest FTC news and resources.

Disclaimer

Federal Trade Commission published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 15:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:52aYCEA YORK COUNTY ECONOMIC ALLIANCE : Barley Snyder Attorney Heim Named to Philadelphia-area Board
PU
11:52aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : László Palkovics calls for deepening of Slovenian-Hungarian economic relations
PU
11:42aBANK OF BOTSWANA : Governor participated in the 2019 annual meetings of interna...
PU
11:42aUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : Local Union 4994
PU
11:37aBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : Releases WMATA Close Call Program Report
PU
11:37a28 OCTOBER 2019 : Telecoms
PU
11:33aLVMH wants to tie knot with Tiffany to tap fast-growing jewelry market
RE
11:27aFEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION : FTC Chairman Joseph J. Simons and Counterparts from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico Meet in Ottawa to Discuss Antitrust Enforcement
PU
11:26aEbbing flows curb U.S. goods trade deficit; inventories mixed
RE
11:22aGlobal stocks gain on improved outlook for trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
2Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%
4COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
5Global stocks gain on improved outlook for trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group