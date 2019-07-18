Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Federal Trade Commission : FTC Chairman Supports Common Understanding of G7 Competition Authorities on Competition and the Digital Economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joseph J. Simons has issued the following statement about the Common Understanding of G7 Competition Authorities on Competition and the Digital Economy, which France's competition authority, the Autorité de la Concurrence, released today following the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Chantilly, France. The FTC worked with its G7 counterparts to draft these principles, which recognize innovation, sound competition analysis, competition advocacy, and international cooperation as keys to promoting the benefits of competition in the digital economy:

'The Common Understanding recognizes the importance for competition agencies to examine enforcement and policy issues raised by evolving business practices and emerging technologies in light of the goals of protecting consumers and promoting competition,' said Chairman Simons. 'The FTC welcomed this opportunity to engage with our international counterparts to advance collaboration and convergence toward sound competition policies and principles in the context of the digital economy.'

Besides the FTC, the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice, and France's Autorité de la Concurrence, the G7 competition authorities also include Italy's Autoritá Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato, Germany's Bundeskartellamt, Canada's Competition Bureau, the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority, the European Commission's Directorate General for Competition, and the Japan Fair Trade Commission.

The Federal Trade Commission works with foreign governments to promote international cooperation and sound policy. Like the FTC on Facebook , follow us on Twitter , and subscribe to press releases and the FTC International Monthly for the latest FTC news and resources.

Disclaimer

Federal Trade Commission published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 17:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Former Hedge Fund Portfolio Manager to Pay More than $700,000 in Monetary Sanctions for Fraudulently Mismarking Swaps
PU
01:53pTrade, earnings caution weigh on stocks; oil drops
RE
01:50pUK's top tax official to step down in the Autumn
RE
01:50pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF HUNGARY : Hungary has an interest in the global economy being as free and unrestricted as possible
PU
01:41pU.S.-China trade talks continue, in-person meeting may be planned - Mnuchin
RE
01:37pU.S.-China trade talks continue, in-person meeting may be planned - Mnuchin
RE
01:35pLAND O'LAKES : O'Lakes SUSTAIN, AGCO work together to deploy cutting-edge equipment in support of farmer-led stewardship
PU
01:25pFEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION : FTC Chairman Supports Common Understanding of G7 Competition Authorities on Competition and the Digital Economy
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
3HOCHTIEF : Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints
4VOLVO : VOLVO : Posts Bumper 2Q Earnings But Truck Orders Skid -- Update
5ESSITY AB (PUBL) : Essity profits rise, but still battling costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About