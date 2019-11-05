Log in
Federal Trade Commission : FTC Releases Advertising Disclosures Guidance for Online Influencers

11/05/2019

The Federal Trade Commission has released a new publication for online influencers that lays out the agency's rules of the road for when and how influencers must disclose sponsorships to their followers.

The new guide, 'Disclosures 101 for Social Media Influencers,' provides influencers with tips from FTC staff about what triggers the need for a disclosure and offers examples of both effective and ineffective disclosures.

The guide and accompanying videos underscore that the responsibility to make disclosures about endorsements lies with the influencer. The guide outlines the various ways that an influencer's relationship with a brand would make disclosures necessary, and it reminds influencers that they cannot assume that followers are aware of their connections to brands.

The guide includes tips for when and how influencers should tell their followers about a relationship. For example, it suggests the words influencers might use, as well as where in their social posts a disclosure should appear.

The new publication summarizes the FTC's existing guidance in this area, including the FTC's Endorsement Guides and a 2017 question-and-answer document produced by staff.

The Federal Trade Commission works to promote competition, and protect and educate consumers. You can learn more about consumer topics and file a consumer complaint online or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (382-4357). Like the FTC on Facebook , follow us on Twitter , read our blogs, and subscribe to press releases for the latest FTC news and resources.

Disclaimer

Federal Trade Commission published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 18:03:59 UTC
