Federal Trade Commission : FTC Requests Public Comment on an Application from Praxair and Linde to Approve Sale of an Industrial Gases Plant to LyondellBasell

The Federal Trade Commission is currently accepting public comments on an application from industrial gas suppliers Praxair, Inc. and Linde AG to divest a hydrogen gas and carbon monoxide gas plant to LyondellBasell Industries N.V. The divestiture of the plant is required under the FTC's October 22, 2018 proposed order, which requires Praxair and Linde to divest certain industrial gases assets to settle charges that the $80 billion merger of Praxair and Linde would violate federal antitrust law.

The application proposes that LyondellBasell will acquire Linde's hydrogen gas and carbon monoxide gas plant in La Porte, Texas. The Commission will decide whether to approve the application after a 30-day public comment period, which expires on Jan. 22, 2019. Comments on the application can be filed electronically, or sent to: FTC Office of the Secretary, 600 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W., Washington. (FTC File No. 171 0068. The staff contact is Eric Rohlck, Bureau of Competition, 202-326-2681.)

