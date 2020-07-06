Log in
Federal Trade Commission : Peabody Energy/Arch Coal, In the Matter of

07/06/2020 | 09:54am EDT
Peabody Energy/Arch Coal, In the Matter of
Last Updated: July 6, 2020
Case Status:
Pending
In the Matter of Peabody Energy Corporation, a public company; and Arch Coal, Inc., a public company.
FTC Matter/File Number:

191 0154

Docket Number:

9391

Enforcement Type:

Part 3 Administrative Complaints

Case Summary

The Federal Trade Commission has filed an administrative complaint challenging a proposed joint venture between Peabody Energy Corporation and Arch Coal. The transaction would combine their coal mining operations in the Southern Powder River Basin, located in northeastern Wyoming. The complaint alleges that the transaction will eliminate competition between Peabody and Arch Coal, the two major competitors in the market for thermal coal in the Southern Powder River Basin, and the two largest coal-mining companies in the United States.

Case Timeline

Disclaimer

Federal Trade Commission published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 13:53:01 UTC
