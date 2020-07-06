Federal Trade Commission : Peabody Energy/Arch Coal, In the Matter of

Peabody Energy/Arch Coal, In the Matter of
In the Matter of Peabody Energy Corporation, a public company; and Arch Coal, Inc., a public company.
The Federal Trade Commission has filed an administrative complaint challenging a proposed joint venture between Peabody Energy Corporation and Arch Coal. The transaction would combine their coal mining operations in the Southern Powder River Basin, located in northeastern Wyoming. The complaint alleges that the transaction will eliminate competition between Peabody and Arch Coal, the two major competitors in the market for thermal coal in the Southern Powder River Basin, and the two largest coal-mining companies in the United States.
