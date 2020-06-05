Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Federal agencies share principles for offering responsible small-dollar loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 11:06am EDT

The federal financial institution regulatory agencies today issued principles for offering small-dollar loans in a responsible manner to meet financial institutions customers' short-term credit needs.

The Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the National Credit Union Administration, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency recognize the important role that responsibly offered small-dollar loans can play in helping customers meet their ongoing needs for credit from temporary cash-flow imbalances, unexpected expenses, or income shortfalls, including during periods of economic stress, natural disasters, or other extraordinary circumstances such as the public health emergency created by COVID-19.

The agencies are issuing the 'Interagency Lending Principles for Offering Responsible Small-Dollar Loans' to encourage supervised banks, savings associations, and credit unions to offer responsible small-dollar loans to customers for consumer and small business purposes.

A March 26 joint agency statement encouraged banks, savings associations, and credit unions to offer responsible small-dollar loans to consumers and small businesses in response to COVID-19.

Media Contacts:
Federal Reserve
Susan Stawick
202-452-2955
FDIC
Brian Sullivan
202-412-1436
NCUA
Laura Todor
703-518-1149
OCC
Bryan Hubbard
202-649-6870

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 15:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aOPEC+ to meet Saturday on extending cuts, pushing for compliance
RE
11:26aTouting upbeat jobs data, Trump predicts U.S. economic recovery by 2021
RE
11:26aBrexit Talks Stall, Prompting Leaders to Intervene
DJ
11:25aDollar ticks up after better-than-expected unemployment data
RE
11:21aStruggling restaurant chains risk disappearing from Britain's high street
RE
11:21aCafe Rouge, Bella Italia could see nearly a third of outlets closed - sources
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:13aBrazil Auto Makers Expect New Vehicle Sales to Fall 40% in 2020
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Pressure builds on Mercedes-Benz over £10billion diesel emissions scandal - drivers cou..
5DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group