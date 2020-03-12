Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federal and state financial regulatory agencies issue interagency statement on supervisory practices regarding financial institutions affected by tornadoes in Tennessee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 11:03pm GMT

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the National Credit Union Administration, and the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions, collectively the agencies, recognize the serious impact of tornadoes in Tennessee on the customers and operations of many financial institutions and will provide appropriate regulatory assistance to affected institutions subject to their supervision. The agencies encourage institutions operating in the affected areas to meet the financial services needs of their communities.

A complete list of the affected disaster areas can be found at www.fema.gov.

Lending: Financial institutions should work constructively with borrowers in communities affected by tornadoes in Tennessee. Prudent efforts to adjust or alter terms on existing loans in affected areas should not be subject to examiner criticism. In supervising institutions affected by tornadoes in Tennessee, the agencies will consider the unusual circumstances these institutions face. The agencies recognize that efforts to work with borrowers in communities under stress can be consistent with safe-and-sound practices as well as in the public interest.

Temporary Facilities: The agencies understand that many financial institutions face staffing, power, telecommunications, and other challenges in re-opening facilities after the tornadoes in Tennessee. In cases in which operational challenges persist, the primary federal and/or state regulator will expedite, as appropriate, any request to operate temporary facilities to provide more convenient availability of services to those affected by tornadoes in Tennessee. In most cases, a telephone notice to the primary federal and/or state regulator will suffice initially to start the approval process, with necessary written notification being submitted shortly thereafter.

Publishing Requirements: The agencies understand that the damage caused by tornadoes in Tennessee may affect compliance with publishing and other requirements for branch closings, relocations, and temporary facilities under various laws and regulations. Institutions experiencing disaster-related difficulties in complying with any publishing or other requirements should contact their primary federal and/or state regulator.

Regulatory Reporting Requirements: Institutions affected by tornadoes in Tennessee that expect to encounter difficulty meeting the agencies' reporting requirements should contact their primary federal and/or state regulator to discuss their situation. The agencies do not expect to assess penalties or take other supervisory action against institutions that take reasonable and prudent steps to comply with the agencies' regulatory reporting requirements if those institutions are unable to fully satisfy those requirements because of the effects of tornadoes in Tennessee.

The agencies' staffs stand ready to work with affected institutions that may be experiencing problems fulfilling their reporting responsibilities, taking into account each institution's particular circumstances, including the status of its reporting and recordkeeping systems and the condition of its underlying financial records.

Community Reinvestment Act (CRA): Financial institutions may receive CRA consideration for community development loans, investments, or services that revitalize or stabilize federally designated disaster areas in their assessment areas or in the states or regions that include their assessment areas. For additional information, institutions should review the Interagency Questions and Answers Regarding Community Reinvestment at https://www.ffiec.gov/cra/qnadoc.htm.

Investments: The agencies realize local government projects may be negatively affected by tornadoes in Tennessee. Institutions should monitor municipal securities and loans affected by tornadoes in Tennessee. Appropriate monitoring and prudent efforts to stabilize such investments are encouraged.

For more information, refer to the Interagency Supervisory Examiner Guidance for Institutions Affected by a Major Disaster, which is available as follows:

CSBS: https://www.csbs.org/interagency-supervisory-examiner-guidance-institutions-affected-major-disaster

FDIC: https://www.fdic.gov/news/news/financial/2017/fil17062.html

FRB: https://www.federalreserve.gov/supervisionreg/srletters/sr1714a1.pdf

OCC: https://www.occ.gov/news-issuances/bulletins/2017/bulletin-2017-61.html

NCUA: https://www.ncua.gov/Resources/Documents/SL-17-02-examiner-guidance-institutions-affected-major-disaster-enclosure.pdf

Media Contacts:
Federal Reserve Board
Darren Gersh
202-452-2955
CSBS
James Kurtzke
202-728-5733
FDIC
Julianne Fisher Breitbeil
202-898-6895
NCUA
Ben Hardaway
703-518-6333
OCC
Stephanie Collins
202-649-6870

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 23:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:33pPRESS RELEASE | MARCH 12, 2020 Census Bureau Statement on Changes to the 2020 Census Kickoff Event Out of an abundance of caution, the Census Bureau will no longer have an in-person aspect of its National Event that was scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Ga.
PU
07:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates TCL as Equal-weight
AQ
07:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates RHC as Equal-weight
AQ
07:31pDiaper Rash Cream Market 2020-2024 | Consumer Awareness about Natural Baby Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:31pBIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Announces that Through its Exact Diagnostics Product Line, the Company has Launched a SARS CoV-2 Standard for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Testing
BU
07:30pDiscovery Harbour Suspends Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
07:28pSPARK ENERGY : Appoints Keith Maxwell as Interim CEO
PU
07:28pVICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
07:28pPBF ENERGY : SEC Filing (4)
PU
07:23pGRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. : Announces Revised 2020 Capital Program
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : NO MORE NUT RAGE: activist fund takes on family-controlled Korean Air
2SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : SLACK TECHNOLOGIES : , Broadcom Among Tech Companies Seeing Mixed Coronavirus Impac..
3COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : Walgreens, Kroger limit purchase of some essential products ..
4PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
5LAIX INC. : LAIX INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group