Federal banking agencies issue joint statement on enforcement of Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering requirements

08/13/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

WASHINGTON-The federal banking agencies today issued a joint statement updating their existing enforcement guidance to enhance transparency regarding how they evaluate enforcement actions that are required by statute when financial institutions fail to meet Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering (BSA/AML) obligations.

The statement clarifies that isolated or technical violations or deficiencies are generally not considered the kinds of problems that would result in an enforcement action. The statement also addresses how the agencies evaluate violations of individual components (known as pillars) of the BSA/AML compliance program. It also describes how the agencies incorporate the customer due diligence regulations and recordkeeping requirements issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury as part of the internal controls pillar of the financial institution's BSA/AML compliance program.

The statement, issued by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the National Credit Union Administration, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, updates and supersedes the Interagency Statement on Enforcement of BSA/AML Requirements issued on July 19, 2007, to promote a consistent approach to the application of Section 8(s) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and Section 206(q) of the Federal Credit Union Act.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network simultaneously issued a 'Statement on Enforcement of the Bank Secrecy Act' that sets forth its approach to enforcement in circumstances of non-compliance with the BSA.

Media Contacts:
Federal Reserve
Darren Gersh
202-452-2955
FDIC
Julianne Breitbeil
202-898-6895
NCUA
Laura Todor
703-518-1149
OCC
Stephanie Collins
202-649-6870

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 18:17:05 UTC
