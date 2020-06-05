Log in
Federal financial regulatory agencies issue interagency policy statement on allowances for credit losses and interagency guidance on credit risk review systems

06/05/2020 | 11:11am EDT

Four federal financial regulatory agencies have approved a policy statement on allowances for credit losses. The statement will promote consistency in the interpretation and application of the Financial Accounting Standards Board's credit losses accounting standard, which introduces the current expected credit losses (CECL) methodology.

The interagency policy statement describes the measurement of expected credit losses using the CECL methodology and updates concepts and practices detailed in existing supervisory guidance that remain applicable.

The Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the National Credit Union Administration, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued the interagency policy statement, which will be effective at the time of each institution's adoption of the credit losses accounting standard.

The agencies also finalized interagency guidance on credit risk review systems. The guidance presents principles for establishing a system of independent, ongoing credit risk review in accordance with safety and soundness standards.

Media Contacts:
Federal Reserve Board
Darren Gersh
202-452-2955
FDIC
Julianne Fisher Breitbeil
202-898-6895
NCUA
Laura Todor
703-518-1149
OCC
Stephanie Collins
202-649-6870

Disclaimer

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 15:10:10 UTC
