Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Federal prosecutors probing if Boeing pilot knowingly lied to FAA: NYT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/22/2020 | 02:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked at Boeing Field in Seattle

Federal prosecutors investigating Boeing Co are examining whether the U.S. planemaker knowingly misled the Federal Aviation Administration while it was seeking approval for its 737 MAX jet, the New York Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Boeing said it was cooperating with the U.S Department of Justice investigation.

The prosecutors have questioned several Boeing employees in recent months, focusing on whether Mark Forkner, a top pilot at the company, intentionally lied to the regulator about the nature of new flight control software on the jet, according to the report.

A lawyer for Forkner did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Forkner had said he might have unintentionally misled regulators, in a series of internal messages from 2016 that became public in October.

The messages appeared to have been the first publicly known observations that the MCAS anti-stall system behaved erratically during testing before the aircraft entered service.

The comments by Forkner, who has since left Boeing, were among those pinpointed by U.S. lawmakers in hearings in Washington as evidence that Boeing knew about problems with flight control software before two crashes of its 737 MAX aircraft in October 2018 and March 2019 killed 346 people.

Bloomberg News reported late on Friday that the planemaker had put three employees who worked with the former chief technical pilot of the 737 MAX on administrative leave, with the employees being notified of the action last week.

Boeing shares closed down 1.8% at $330.38.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -1.75% 330.38 Delayed Quote.3.23%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -1.03% 39.21 Delayed Quote.23.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:01aBank of Japan says it's ready to ease monetary policy, but economy recovering
RE
02:58aChina businesses to restart at larger scale by late Feb., early March - Ministry of Transport
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:20aFederal prosecutors probing if Boeing pilot knowingly lied to FAA - NYT
RE
02:17aFEDERAL PROSECUTORS PROBING IF BOEING PILOT KNOWINGLY LIED TO FAA : Nyt
RE
02:10aBoeing finds debris in fuel tanks of many undelivered 737 MAX jets inspected so far
RE
01:16aChina's central bank vows to take more steps to support virus-hit economy
RE
01:02aChina's central bank vows to take more steps to support virus-hit economy
RE
02/21CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Trade momentum remains unscathed
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EBAY INC. : EBAY : in discussions with multiple parties for sale of classified business
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Finds Fuel-Tank Debris in Two-Thirds of 737 MAX Jets Inspected So Far -- Update
3JAZZ RESOURCES INC. : JAZZ RESOURCES : Announces a 8 - for - 1 Share Consolidation
4WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Williams Ends Constitution Pipeline Project -- Report
5THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Two suitors for Thyssenkrupp elevator division sign fair owner pledge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group