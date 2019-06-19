Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Buy-back scheme must work for rural firearms owners

20 June, 2019

The firearms buy-back process for what are now prohibited semi-automatic firearms must work for rural firearms owners, Federated Farmers says.

The process will require farmers to travel to collection points to hand over firearms and agree on the value of the surrendered firearm. A member survey showed that at least twenty percent of Feds members had a firearm impacted by the new regulations, and these owners will be looking for good access and a smooth process for the hand-over of firearms and payment of fair compensation.

'The sooner the details of the process, including the number and geographical spread of collection points/events, are clear the better,'' Federated Farmers Rural Security Spokesperson Miles Anderson says.

'We hope that it will recognise the needs of those who live in our more remote rural locations. The buy-back is likely to be underway at the busiest time of year for farmers. With calving and lambing approaching, the last thing they need at that time of year is a lengthy trip to a major centre to dispose of a firearm.'

Farmers still need firearms suitable to undertake pest control. 'Many have indicated that they are waiting for compensation to purchase a replacement firearm that is within the new rules,'' says Anderson.

'Farmers always look to have the most efficient tool for the job. They will be expecting fair compensation to purchase a replacement that is still suitable to control the pest animals on their farm.'

Federated Farmers is pleased to see there will be compensation up to a $300 limit for modifications to some firearms to bring them within the legal requirements. 'This will address the concerns of some of our members,' Anderson says.