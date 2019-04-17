Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Economic Week - April 19

by Nick Clark

A short week this week, but still plenty of news for the economically inclined…

A sigh of relief on tax The Coalition Government surprised by deciding on Wednesday not to proceedwith any form of capital gains tax, not even a scaled back version.

Although Labour and the Greens clearly wanted to proceed with a capital gains tax it was equally clear New Zealand First did not and it prevailed. And thanks to New Zealand First, the Government also reiteratedit will not introduce resource rentals for water or a fertiliser tax in this term of Parliament.

More good news was a commitment to advance compliance cost reductions suggested by the Tax Working Group. There was quite list of options put forward, including increasing various thresholds (e.g., for provisional tax) and simplifying depreciation and Fringe Benefit Tax, and removing resident withholding tax on close company-related party interest and dividend payments.

The only real losers from the Coalition Government's response appear to be land bankers and speculators, who could face a 'vacant land tax'. Tax dodgers, digital services, and multinationals are also going to come under the microscope.

Overall, the Coalition Government's decision is welcome sign of pragmatism, one which will be welcomed by farmers, businesses, and indeed most New Zealanders.

It would be great if this pragmatism could be a sign of things to come on other big issues like climate change, freshwater management, RMA reform, and employment relations. We will certainly be fighting hard as a Federation to get similarly good outcomes on these big issues.

Where's the inflation? Inflation was just 0.1% in the March 2019 quarter and 1.5% for the year to March, according to Statistics NZ's quarterly Consumer Price Index.

Inflation was low in the quarter largely because of cheaper petrol and international airfares, although petrol prices have increased again more recently. This and flow-on impacts from 1 April's increase in the minimum wage will likely push inflation up in the current June quarter.

Tradables inflation, which covers goods and services exposed to international competition, fell 1.3% in the quarter for a 0.4% annual increase. Non-tradables inflation, which covers goods and services not exposed to international competition, rose a quarterly 1.1% for a 2.8% annual increase.

Overall, the March quarter results came in less than economists' predictions for a 0.3% quarterly rise and a 1.7% annual increase, and also less than the Reserve Bank's forecast of 0.2% and 1.6% respectively.

With inflation continuing to undershoot expectations and economic growth continuing to slow this could prompt an already dove-ish Reserve Bank to cut the Official Cash Rate as early as May.

Dairy prices up slightly The Global Dairy Tradeauction increased again in this week's event, albeit by only 0.5%.

There were increases for anhydrous milk fat (up 4.2%), butter (up 3.5%), cheddar (up 1.4%), and skim milk powder (up 0.2%) but these were offset by drops for whole milk powder (down 0.7%), lactose (down 3.4%), and rennet casein (down 2.4%).

The average selling price was $US3,447 and 16,166 tonnes were sold.

This was the tenth consecutive increase for the GDT since the end of November, over which time it has increased by 27.9%. The last two increases have been relatively small though and both saw decreases for the biggest product by volume, whole milk powder.

The GDT Price Index is now 2.4% higher than at the same time last year.

Farm sales down The Real Estate Institute of NZ's monthly Rural Market Statisticsshowed there were 331 farm sales in the three months ended March 2019, down 14.7% on the same three-month period last year (and down 24.4% on two years ago).

For the full year to March 2019 there were 1,448 farms sold, down 4.3% on the year to March 2018.Dairy farms were down 28.0% and finishing farms were down 16.3% but grazing farms were up 19.3% and arable farms were up 4.5%.

Turning to values, the median price per hectare for all farms sold in the three months to March 2019 was $23,383 down 14.7% on the same three-month period last year. However, the REINZ All Farm Price Index was up 11.9% in March 2019 compared to March 2018. This discrepancy can be explained by REINZ All Farm Price Index adjusting for differences in farm size, location and farming type, unlike the median price per hectare, which does not.

REINZ observed that the rural sector is cautious which is reflecting on the market. On the negative side, REINZ noted that there is

An increasing number of retirements amongst farm owners

Pressure on profitability as a result of increasing costs

Increasing difficulty in obtaining qualified labour

Increasing demands from the wide range of compliance issues

Indications of a lack of empathy from central government

Volatility of income and climate.

But on the positive side, encouraging factors include:

In spite of tightening criteria from the banking sector, interest rates and the exchange rate remain encouraging

Income levels are good for lamb and fine wool, solid for beef, improving for dairy and excellent for some of the horticultural products.

NIWA Soil Moisture Data

NIWA's latest soil moisture maps(as at 9am Wednesday 17 April) show it dryer than usual across most of the country.



Exchange Rates

Over the course of the week, the NZ Dollar was down against the TWI and it also down against all our major trading partners except the Japanese Yen. Most of the drop was in response to the lower than expected March quarter inflation, which the market saw increasing the chance of an earlier cut in the OCR.

NZ Dollar versus This Week (17/4/19) Last Week (11/4/19) Last Month (18/3/19) Last Year (18/4/18) US Dollar 0.6719 0.6767 0.6845 0.7335 Australian Dollar 0.9357 0.9447 0.9659 0.9448 Euro 0.5949 0.6001 0.6046 0.5928 UK Pound 0.5150 0.5169 0.5151 0.5131 Japanese Yen 75.31 75.16 76.36 78.70 Chinese Renminbi 4.5072 4.5426 4.5947 4.6116 Trade Weighted Index 72.91 73.42 74.37 75.37

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ

Wholesale Interest Rates

Over the week, the 90 Day Bank Bill rate was down slightly and the 10 Year Government Bond rate dropped 10 basis points to back under 2%. Again, the falls for the week took place in response to the inflation data.

This Week (17/4/19) Last Week (11/4/19) Last Month (18/3/19) Last Year (18/4/18) OCR 1.75% 1.75% 1.75% 1.75% 90 Day Bank Bill 1.79% 1.83% 1.88% 2.05% 10 Year Government Bond 1.94% 2.04% 2.06% 2.82%

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ