Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Economic Week - April 5

by Nick Clark

Commodity prices march up March saw another increase in commodity prices according to ANZ's monthly Commodity Price Index. The World Price Index was up 1.4% for the month, the third consecutive increase.

Dairy prices were up 2.5% on the back of slower growth in milk production in New Zealand and offshore. Meat and wool prices were up 1.1%, but within this overall movement beef was up 2.9% while there were declines for lamb (down 0.5%) and wool (down 2.3%).

With the exchange rate little changed for the month, the NZ Dollar Index was also up 1.4% for the month.

For the year to March, the World Price Index was down 2.1% but a lower exchange rate meant the NZ Dollar Index was up 2.5%.

GDT's run continues Dairy prices rose again in this week's Global Dairy Tradeauction, the ninth increase in succession since the start of December.

Overall, the GDT Price Index was up 0.8%. Most commodities posted increases, with butter leading the way (up 5.8%). However, whole milk powder (by far the biggest commodity by volume) fell 1.3% and this dragged the overall gain down somewhat.

The average selling price was $US3,483 and 17,854 tonnes were sold.

Since its trough on 20 November last year, the GDT has risen 27.2% over nine auctions. It is also up 4.5% on the same time last year.

Casting light on CGT costs Business NZ has released analysisof the compliance, administration, and deadweight costs of a capital gains tax. This crucial work should have been done by the Tax Working Group but oddly it wasn't.

Overall, Business NZ figures a CGT would impose a cost of $5.5 billion over five years, with compliance costs of $1.6 billion, administrative costs of $210 million and deadweight costs of between $1.5 to $4.2 billion, over five years. This is not much less than the $8.3 billion in revenue estimated to be raised over that five year period.

Compliance costs include 'Valuation Day' requirements for all business assets to gain a valuation to enable the imposition of the capital gains tax. Administrative costs are IRD's costs of collecting the tax. Deadweight costs are the costs of reduced economic output resulting from changes in supply and demand caused by the imposition of a tax. These numbers should give the Government pause for thought as it considers what to do. Is it really worth imposing such a punitive unfair tax when it will have such serious economic costs?

Another sorry survey… Business confidence fell in NZIER's March Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion. A net 27% of respondents expect general economic conditions to worsen over the coming months, back to where sentiment was last September.

More concerning was a decline for firms' own activity, which slipped into negative territory, with a net 1% reporting weaker demand in the March quarter.According to NZIER, 'firms' own trading activity is a better measure of economic growth, and the results suggest a further softening in annual GDP growth'. Profitability remains weak, with firms 'finding it difficult to raise prices despite rising cost pressures'. They also reported being more cautious about expansion.

Farms are not included in this survey but firms that service the agricultural sector will have participated.

NZIER's survey has a track record of being a highly credible economic indicator. The drop in confidence came as something of a surprise and some economists are now thinking the Reserve Bank might cut the OCR at its review next month.

And another… Rabobank's quarterly Rural Confidence Surveyshows farmers continuing to be pessimistic despite improving commodity prices.

For the March quarter net farmer confidence was a negative 9%. This was an improvement from December's negative 15%, but is still poor considering rising commodity prices, especially for dairy. For the pessimists concern about government policy is still weighing on their minds, including the proposed capital gains tax.

Farmers' expectations for the performance of their own businesses was up 4 points for the quarter to a net reading of positive 11%. Dairy was the main driver for this improvement.

Farm debt slips Agricultural sector lending edged down in February according to the Reserve Bank's monthly Sector Lending Statistics. Agricultural debt was $62.8 billion in February 2019, down $42 million on January, but still up $2.2 billion (or 3.6%) on February 2018.

The 3.6% annual growth in agricultural sector lending remains lower than the growth rates for housing (6.2%) and business (5.5%), but it is higher than personal consumer (up 2.0%).

Strong building consents The building industry may be in a state of gloom, but the 3,098 new homes consented in February 2019 was the largest for a February month since records began in 1966. Overall, for the year to February 2019, Statistics NZ's Building Consents Issued Statisticsshowed there were 34,262 new homes consented, up 9.7% on the year to February 2018.

The value of non-residential building was $596 million for the month, up 13.3% on February last year, and $7.2 billion for the year to February 2019, up 6.2% compared to the previous year.

Turning to farm buildings, $24 million of consents were issued in February 2019, down sharply of February 2018's $59 million. February 2018 was an abnormally strong month for farm building consents, so with it dropping out, the total for the year was down $20 million (or 5.9%) to $324 million.

NIWA Soil Moisture Data NIWA's latest soil moisture maps(as at 9am Thursday 4 April) show an easing of dryer than usual conditions across most of the upper half of the North Island. Coastal Wairarapa and Southland appear to be the areas which are currently most significantly drier than usual.





Exchange Rates

Over the course of the week, the NZ Dollar was down slightly against the TWI. Its fortunes varied against individual currencies though: up against the US Dollar, the Euro, the Pound and the Yen, while down against the Australian Dollar and the Renminbi.

NZ Dollar versus This Week (4/4/19) Last Week (28/3/19) Last Month (4/3/19) Last Year (4/4/18) US Dollar 0.6795 0.6791 0.6810 0.7274 Australian Dollar 0.9540 0.9589 0.9611 0.9444 Euro 0.6043 0.6037 0.5990 0.5924 UK Pound 0.5157 0.5152 0.5145 0.5166 Japanese Yen 75.75 74.91 76.25 77.47 Chinese Renminbi 4.5583 4.5643 4.5677 4.5729 Trade Weighted Index 73.78 73.85 73.95 74.89

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ

Wholesale Interest Rates

Over the week, the 90 Day Bank Bill rate was broadly unchanged but the 10 Year Government Bond rate bounced up 24 points, clawing back most of last week's steep fall. The OCR remains at 1.75% but the question is will it be cut next month?

This Week (4/4/19) Last Week (28/3/19) Last Month (4/3/19) Last Year (4/4/18) OCR 1.75% 1.75% 1.75% 1.75% 90 Day Bank Bill 1.82% 1.83% 1.90% 1.96% 10 Year Government Bond 1.96% 1.72% 2.20% 2.74%

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ