Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Economic Week - August 17

08/17/2018 | 02:46am CEST
by Nick Clark

After last week's bounty of economic news this week was a relatively quieter…


Food prices up

Higher vegetable prices pushed food prices up 0.7% in July according to Statistics NZ's monthly Food Price Index:

  • Fruit and vegetable prices rose 2.4%, with vegetables up 9.2% more than outweighing a 7.9% drop for fruit.
  • Meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 0.1%, with beef and veal down 1.2% but mutton, lamb and hogget up 1.3%.
  • Grocery food prices rose 0.3%, with bread and cereals down 0.5% and milk, cheese and eggs up 1.7%.

On an annual basis, food prices were up 1.1%:

  • Fruit and vegetable prices fell 1.4%, with vegetables unchanged and fruit down 3.5%.
  • Meat, poultry and fish prices rose 0.3%, with beef and veal up 1.0% and mutton, lamb and hogget up 9.6%.
  • Grocery food prices were unchanged, with bread and cereals down 1.3% and milk, cheese and eggs down 0.8%.

Fresh food prices (especially fruit and vegetables) can be volatile due to factors like the weather. However, over recent times restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food (e.g., takeaways) have increased steadily, probably a reflection of higher costs for these establishments, including a higher minimum wage. For the year to July 2018 its prices increased by 3.2%, nearly three times the rate for food prices as a whole.

Closing on 5 million

New Zealand's population was 4,885,300 as at 30 June 2018, according to Statistics NZ's annual National Population Estimates. This was up 91,500 (or 1.9%) for the year, with net migration the main contributor (65,000) over natural increase (26,500).
Although 1.9% is a strong rate of population growth by historical standards and by international standards, reducing net migration is slowing it down (2017's increase was 2.1%).
Even if the rate of population growth slows further, New Zealand's population should exceed 5 million in either 2020 or 2021. New Zealand's population reached 1 million in 1908, 2 million in 1952, 3 million in 1973 and 4 million in 2003.

NIWA Soil Moisture Data NIWA's latest soil moisture maps(as at 9am Thursday 16 August) continue to show most of the country around average for this time of year. Coastal Marlborough and East Otago are a little wetter than usual.

Exchange Rates

Overall the TWI was down slightly for the week. The NZD was down against the USD and the JPY, up against the AUD and the Euro, and broadly stable against the GBP and RMB.

NZ Dollar versus

This Week

(16/8/18)

Last Week (9/8/18)

Last Month (16/8/18)

Last Year (16/8/17)

US Dollar

0.6578

0.6670

0.6768

0.7233

Australian Dollar

0.9060

0.8984

0.9117

0.9229

Euro

0.5785

0.5746

0.5793

0.6161

UK Pound

0.5174

0.5185

0.5114

0.5619

Japanese Yen

72.87

73.92

76.13

80.05

Chinese Renmimbi

4.5486

4.5540

4.5343

4.8354

Trade Weighted Index

71.83

71.99

0.7272

76.64

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ

Wholesale Interest Rates

Although 90-day rate was relatively stable over the week, the 10-year rate was down.

This Week

(16/8/18)

Last Week (9/8/18)

Last Month (16/8/18)

Last Year (16/8/17)

OCR

1.75%

1.75%

1.75%

1.75%

90 Day Bank Bill

1.90%

1.91%

1.93%

1.96%

10 Year Government Bond

2.57%

2.68%

2.83%

2.92%

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ

Disclaimer

Federated Farmers of New Zealand published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 00:45:06 UTC
