Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Economic Week - August 31

by Nick Clark

Business confidence falls again

Headline business confidence fell further in August, but firms' views of their own activity were steady. So says ANZ's latest Business Outlook Survey.

Overall, a net 50.3% of businesses expect general economic conditions to worsen over the coming year, down 5 points on July. Agriculture's sentiment fell sharply by 15 points to a net 59.0% expecting deterioration, possibly reflecting what recent falls in the Global Dairy Trade and Fonterra's cut in payout and dividend might mean for farmgate incomes and transmission through the wider economy.

Meanwhile, a net 3.8% of businesses expect their own activity to improve, identical to July. Manufacturing and retail were the most pessimistic sectors. Agriculture's sentiment fell 8 points to a net 0.0% expecting improvement (i.e., optimists and pessimists exactly balanced). Again, this fall may be a reflection of the GDT and Fonterra's cut in payout and dividend.

Significantly, own-activity sub-indicators (profits, investment and employment intentions, access to credit, etc.), which tend have strong correlations with economic growth, remained weak. Although many of the wider economic fundamentals remain positive, ANZ considers that persistently weak sub-indicators would put a handbrake on the economy.

Economic growth forecasts pared back

New Zealand's economic outlook remains reasonably solid but there are increasing downside risks, including downbeat businesses, according to NZIER's latest Quarterly Predictions.

GDP growth is expected to moderate, as population growth eases back, to an average just under 3% over the next five years. It noted businesses facing increasing costs and difficulty in passing them on so impacting on their profitability (and their mood).

NZIER also expects the OCR to remain on hold until the first half of 2020.

How many advisory groups does it take to change business confidence?

This week the Prime Minister made her latest attempt to improve the morale of the business community, with a major speechto an Auckland business audience.

As with previous attempts, she was at pains to explain that her Government understands the importance of the economy and the need for economic growth and that she understands first-hand the needs of businesses and the pressures they are under. So far so good.

She also front-footed the political dimension noting that confidence was also lower under the previous Clark-Cullen Labour-led governments despite strong economic growth, large and growing fiscal surpluses, and reducing government debt. However, the Prime Minister did not mention the Key-English National-led governments inheriting a domestic recession which began in 2008 and then having to contend with the fall-out from the 2008-09 Global Financial Crisis and the 2010-11 Canterbury earthquakes.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister also made it clear that she is not prepared to accept the status quo, especially on social and environmental policies, and that her Government would not be changing direction as it moves to 'build a new economy'. The audience was told the Government wants to work with the business community but they were also told businesses need to get with the programme.

On industrial relations, a current policy flashpoint, there was no indication of any change in direction. The Prime Minister made an undertaking that there would be 'only' two Fair Pay Agreements in this term but this is hardly a reassurance given the time to introduce and pass the required legislation wouldn't leave time to do any more than two. What was unspoken was how many would be pursued in a second term.

The one initiative announced in the speech was the formation of yet another advisory group, a Business Advisory Council, to be chaired by Air NZ's Christopher Luxon. The Government has become expert at setting up advisory groups with over 150 so far at a cost that will be mounting by the week. If anyone was wondering if the primary industry and small businesses were to get their own advisory groups, rest easy because we already have a Primary Industry Counciland a Small Business Council. Federated Farmers is a well-established and long-standing 'advisory group' and we are happy to help at no cost to the taxpayer. We have grass-roots involvement in our work and every six months we run a well-supported Farm Confidence Survey. As well as tracking confidence in the economy and their own businesses it asks farmers of their biggest concerns and that the highest priorities for government should be.

In our latest survey, undertaken in July, more than 1,100 farmers responded. They shared the wider businesses community's pessimism about the economy but they continued to feel positive about their own businesses after what ended up being a good and better than expected 2017/18 season.

The biggest concern for farmers was regulation and compliance costs, which at the moment mainly means environmental issues. This was followed by pests, diseases and biosecurity, which is no surprise given the Mycoplasma bovisincursion and response. Then came the political situation and associated policy uncertainty; whether last season's good farmgate and commodity prices will hold up; farm debt, interest rates and banks; and staffing, with it continuing to get harder to recruit skilled and motivated employees.

Meanwhile, farmers' highest priority for government was biosecurity, followed by the economy and business environment; responsible fiscal policy; reducing regulation and compliance costs; and supporting agriculture and exporters.

It's hard to argue that any of these concerns or priorities are 'junk' or 'bull dust' (to repeat some government ministers' criticisms of business confidence surveys).

Actions speak louder than words and if the Government can take concrete action to address farmers' concerns, then it can and should win their respect and a more positive vibe - and we will be the first to congratulate them.

Trade deficit blows out

Despite strong growth in primary sector exports the goods trade deficit for the year to July 2018 was the largest in nine years, according to Statistics NZ's monthly Overseas Merchandise Tradestatistics.

In the month of July goods exports were worth $5.4 billion, up 15.8% on July 2017, to a new record high for a July month. Most commodities posted strong gains, with milk powder, butter and cheese up 21.3% to $1.5 billion, meat and edible offal up 22.0% to $609 million, and wool up 21.7% to $38 million. Forestry (up 30.5%) and fruit (up 11.6%) also had good months.

Goods imports were even stronger, coming in at $5.5 billion for the month, up 21.3% on July 2017. Petroleum and products was a key driver, up 83.9%. The net result was a $143 million goods trade deficit for the month.

For the year-ended July 2018, goods exports were worth $56.2 billion, up 11.3% on the year-ended July 2017. Again, most commodities posted strong gains, with milk powder, butter and cheese up 11.5% to $14.4 billion, meat and edible offal up 16.7% to $7.2 billion, and wool up 7.2% to $550 million.

Again, imports out-performed exports, with goods imports worth $60.7 billion, up 12.9% for the year. The goods trade deficit for the year was $4.4 billion, the largest annual deficit since the year to March 2009.

Building consents

Building consents slipped in July but were still up annually according to Statistics NZ's monthly Building Consents Issuedstatistics.

Overall there were 2,752 residential dwelling consents issued in July, down 0.4% on the same month last year, while for the year-ended July 2018 there were 32,850 consents, up 8.0% on the year-ended July 2017. The annual increase came from apartments; townhouses, flats, and units; and retirement village units. Consents for standalone houses were down slightly.

Meanwhile, non-residential consents were valued at $6.8 billion for the year ended July 2018, up 10.0% on the previous year. Farm buildings came in at $353 million, up 47.7% for the year.

NIWA Soil Moisture Data

NIWA's latest soil moisture maps(as at 9am Thursday 30 August) continue to show most of the country around average for this time of year. Coastal Marlborough and coastal North Otago/coastal South Canterbury are still a little wetter than usual.





Exchange Rates

The NZ Dollar was down slightly for the week against the Trade Weighted Index basket of currencies. It was a little weaker against most of the main currencies we trade with apart from the Japanese Yen against which it strengthened.

NZ Dollar versus This Week (30/8/18) Last Week (23/8/18) Last Month (30/7/18) Last Year (30/8/17) US Dollar 0.6667 0.6676 0.6800 0.7255 Australian Dollar 0.9146 0.9154 0.9194 0.9090 Euro 0.5696 0.5774 0.5833 0.6058 UK Pound 0.5117 0.5181 0.5189 0.5613 Japanese Yen 74.40 73.97 75.52 79.67 Chinese Renmimbi 4.5485 4.5810 4.6455 4.7773 Trade Weighted Index 72.16 72.47 73.37 76.00

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ

Wholesale Interest Rates

The 90-day and 10-year interest rates were both stable this week, with very little movement for either.

This Week (30/8/18) Last Week (23/8/18) Last Month (30/7/18) Last Year (30/8/17) OCR 1.75% 1.75% 1.75% 1.75% 90 Day Bank Bill 1.91% 1.91% 1.91% 1.97% 10 Year Government Bond 2.61% 2.59% 2.72% 2.86%

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ