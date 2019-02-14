Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Economic Week - February 15

by Nick Clark

Lower for longer As universally expected the Reserve Bank this week kept the Official Cash Rateunchanged at 1.75%.

Of more interest was Governor Adrian Orr saying the Bank expects to keep the OCR on hold through 2019 and 2020. Since the last review back in November the global economy has weakened, and other central banks have backed off their plans to tighten monetary policy.

The Reserve Bank has implicitly pushed back its expected tightening by around six months although it continued to remind the markets that its next move could be up or down.

While acknowledging that employment is near its maximum sustainable level, consumer price inflation remains below the Bank's 2 percent target mid-point. Hence the continuation of supportive monetary policy. Although a more dovish viewpoint was widely expected, the Bank's statement wasn't as dovish as the markets expected so the NZ Dollar jumped and retook some of its losses from earlier in the week.

The next OCR review will be on 27 March.

Farmers still glum Last Friday Federated Farmers released the results of its January 2019 Mid-Season Farm Confidence Survey. Overall, confidence among the 1,462 respondents was low. Overall, meat and wool farmers were the most optimistic of the industry groups, with dairy having big drops most of the measures to be the most pessimistic. The key points were:

General Economic Conditions

A net 20.3% of respondents think general economic conditions are good as opposed to bad (most though think neither good nor bad) - down 6.9 points on July 2018's survey.

Looking ahead, a net 40.8% of respondents think general economic conditions will worsen over coming year as opposed to improve - down 1.5 points.

Farm Profitability

A net 46.7% of respondents are currently making a profit as opposed to making a loss - down 7.7 points.

Looking ahead, a net 11.4% of respondents think their profit will worsen over the coming year as opposed to improve - down 21.8 points from what was previously a net positive 10.4%.

Farm Production

A net 24.6% of respondents expect their production to increase over the coming year as opposed to reduce, down 1.3 points.

Farm Spending

A net 18.2% of respondents expect their on-farm spending to increase over the coming year as opposed to reduce, up 2.0 points.

Farm Debt

A net -24.8% of farms with debt expect to increase their debt over the coming year as opposed to reduce it, up 4.4 points.

Ability to Recruit

A net 41.0% of respondents found it harder over the past six months to recruit skilled and motivated staff as opposed to easier, up 4.2 points.

Greatest Concerns for Farmers

Regulation and compliance costs is the biggest concern, with 21.2% of respondents picking it (up 3 points), followed by farmgate and commodity prices with 14.0% (up 8 points); climate change and ETS policy with 9.7% (down 0.5 points); and public perceptions with 8.5 points (up 3.5 points).

The big downward mover was pests, diseases and biosecurity, down 10 points to only 1.6%.

Highest Government Priorities

Economy and business environment is farmers' highest priority for government, with 19.7% of respondents picking it (unchanged) followed by regulation and compliance with 15.0% (up 8 points); biosecurity with 11.1% (down 13 points); and support agriculture and exporters with 6.8% (up 1 point).

Fruit and vegetables push up food prices Food prices rose 1.0% in January according to Statistics NZ's monthly Food Price Index.

The main contributor to the increase was a 4.5% jump for fruit and vegetables, with fruit up 4.0% and vegetables up 5.0%. Other food groups had more modest increases, with meat, poultry and fish up 0.5% (beef and veal up 3.0% and mutton, lamb and hogget up 0.2%); and grocery foods up 0.9% (bread and cereals up 1.5% and milk, cheese and eggs up 1.5%).

For the year to January 2019, food prices were up 0.8%, a slight easing from the year to December 2018's annual increase of 1.0%.

On an annual basis, fruit and vegetables was down 3.7% (fruit down 5.8%, vegetables down 2.0%); meat, poultry and fish up 1.9% (beef and veal up 2.0% and mutton, lamb and hogget up 7.0%)); and grocery food items up 0.9% (bread and cereals up 1.0% and milk, cheese and eggs up 2.9%).

Two tier housing market The New Zealand housing market appears to be operating on two tiers, according to the Real Estate Institute's monthly Residential Market Reportfor January.

Auckland and Canterbury are experiencing a slow-down in prices, with median sales prices in both regions down for the year (Auckland down 2.4% and Canterbury down 0.7%). The rest of the country is experiencing strong growth though, with particularly big annual increases in Manawatu-Whanganui (up 21.7%) and Gisborne (up 21.1%).

Overall, the median selling price was $550,000 and the median days to sell was 48 days.

NIWA Soil Moisture Data NIWA's latest soil moisture maps(as at 9am Thursday 14 February) show most of the country to be dry and drier than average. It is particularly drier than average in Taranaki and Nelson-Buller.



Exchange Rates

The NZ Dollar was up for the week against the TWI and all our major trading partners. As mentioned early this was largely in reaction to the Reserve Bank's less dovish than expected stance for monetary policy.

NZ Dollar versus This Week (14/2/19) Last Week (7/2/19) Last Month (14/1/19) Last Year (14/2/18) US Dollar 0.6811 0.6769 0.6826 0.7280 Australian Dollar 0.9600 0.9530 0.9467 0.9257 Euro 0.6046 0.5956 0.5955 0.5893 UK Pound 0.5299 0.5234 0.5311 0.5243 Japanese Yen 75.56 74.38 74.01 78.46 Chinese Renminbi 4.6036 4.5596 4.6064 4.6180 Trade Weighted Index 74.17 73.50 73.84 74.92

Wholesale Interest Rates

The 90 Day Bank Bill rate was stable for the week, while the 10 Year Government Bond rate was up for the week. The OCR has been unchanged on 1.75% since November 2016 and seems likely to be unchanged for another year or two.

This Week (14/2/19) Last Week (7/2/19) Last Month (14/1/19) Last Year (14/2/18) OCR 1.75% 1.75% 1.75% 1.75% 90 Day Bank Bill 1.91% 1.92% 1.93% 1.90% 10 Year Government Bond 2.21% 2.15% 2.32% 2.97%

