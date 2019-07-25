Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Economic Week - July 26

By Nick Clark

June trade surplus Merchandise exports were worth $5.0 billion in June 2019, up 2.8% on June 2018, according to Statistics NZ's monthly Merchandise Trade Statistics.

Exports of milk powder, butter and cheese were up 3.5% to $1.15 billion and meat exports were up 0.6% to $678 million. Wool exports though were down 16.8% to $31 million.

Merchandise imports were worth $4.6 billion, down 10.0% on June 2018. This was mainly due to a sharp fall in petroleum imports, down 39.4%. Petroleum import values are volatile with much depending on oil price movements and the timing of shipments. There were also drops for other big import categories like machinery and vehicles.

For the June 2019 month there was a merchandise trade surplus of $365 million, a $650 million turnaround from June 2018's $285 million deficit.

For the year to June 2019 merchandise exports were worth $59.4 billion, up 7.1% on the year to June 2018. Milk powder, butter and cheese was up 6.7% to $15.1 billion, meat was up 9.0% to $7.7 billion, but wool was down 1.3% to $537 million.

Meanwhile, merchandise imports were worth $64.4 billion, up 7.9%. Petroleum was up 23.3% to $7.7 billion, almost identical to the value of our meat exports. There was also a particularly big increase in fertiliser imports, up 27.7% to $841 million.

The annual merchandise trade deficit dropped below $5 billion for the first time since last August. For the year to June 2019 it sat at $4.9 billion.

Caution needed on digital taxation Federated Farmers' submissionon taxing the digital economy has warned against unilaterally imposing extra taxes on digital multinationals operating in New Zealand.

The IRD has proposed two options for taxing digital multinationals - either proceeding unilaterally or putting in place a solution if and when it is developed by the OECD. The latter is better.

As an exporting nation New Zealand needs to be wary of moves to unilaterally tax digital multinationals. The United States (a very important export market for our meat and dairy products) is strongly opposed to countries taxing their digital giants and has threatened trade retaliation against them. The Americans have their eye not just on the Europeans but on other countries too, including New Zealand.

The amount of revenue forecast to be raised by such a tax ($30-$80 million) is tiny in the context of our total tax revenue of $80 billion, especially when weighing up the risk of retaliation. We've suggested the Government focus on other risks to the integrity of the tax system to clamp down on evasion, which it is already doing.

Farm debt mediation coming Parliament is having another crack at a Farm Debt Mediation Bill, with a Government Bill now being considered by the Primary Production Select Committee. This comes after a New Zealand First Members' Bill was attempted last year but withdrawn.

Federated Farmers supported the intent of the Members' Bill, while recognising it needed a lot of work. The Government Bill has addressed many of the issues with Members' Bill and it should prove helpful, especially considering the particular circumstances of farming compared to other businesses and the challenges facing farming, such as tougher environmental regulation. Banks are being more conservative in their agricultural lending decisions and our recent Banking Survey shows more farmers under pressure.

Submissions on the Bill close on 7 August and Federated Farmers will be submitting in support. For more information contact nclark@fedfarm.org.nz.

NIWA Soil Moisture Data NIWA's latest soil moisture maps(as at 9am Thursday 25 July) continue to show most of the country's soils about average for this time of year. The driest area over recent weeks, around Oamaru and Waimate, has improved compared to last week when it was extremely dry.





Exchange Rates

Over the course of the week the NZ Dollar down slightly against the Trade Weighted Index. It was up slightly against the Australian Dollar, the Euro and the Yen and was down against the US Dollar, the UK Pound, and the Chinese Renminbi.

NZ Dollar versus This Week (25/7/19) Last Week (18/7/19) Last Month (25/6/19) Last Year (25/7/18) US Dollar 0.6706 0.6732 0.6644 0.6799 Australian Dollar 0.9605 0.9595 0.9540 0.9174 Euro 0.6021 0.5993 0.5825 0.5818 UK Pound 0.5373 0.5414 0.5211 0.5171 Japanese Yen 72.53 72.50 71.17 75.66 Chinese Renminbi 4.6093 4.6291 4.5656 4.6232 Trade Weighted Index 73.64 73.77 72.63 73.30

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ

Wholesale Interest Rates

Over the course of the week both the 90 Day Bank Bill rate and the 10 Year Government Bond Rate dropped 4 basis points. The OCR is next reviewed on 7 August.

This Week (25/7/19) Last Week (18/7/19) Last Month (25/6/19) Last Year (25/7/18) OCR 1.50% 1.50% 1.50% 1.75% 90 Day Bank Bill 1.49% 1.53% 1.59% 1.91% 10 Year Government Bond 1.53% 1.57% 1.52% 2.82%

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ