Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Economic Week - June 12

by Nick Clark

A bit of a quieter week for domestic economic data, leading up to next week's GDP release which will indicate whether the economy is continuing to slow.

Manufacturing up - thanks dairy and meat The largest rise for five years in volumes of meat and dairy products drove manufacturing up in the March quarter according to Statistics NZ's quarterly Economic Survey of Manufacturing.

After adjusting for seasonal effects, the volume of total manufacturing sales rose 2.0% in the quarter and followed a 2.4% rise in the December quarter.

There was an 11% rise in meat and dairy products manufacturing but it was more of a mixed bag for other manufacturing sectors. Overall, sales volumes were down for seven of the 13 sectors .When adjusted for price effects the value of manufacturing sales was up 1.0% for the quarter. Meat and dairy was again the main contributor with the value of their sales up 6.3%.

Migration still strong Net migration was estimated to be around 55,800 for the year to April 2019, according to Statistics NZ's monthly International Migration Statistics.

Migrant arrivals were provisionally estimated at 151,000 (± 1,500) and migrant departures at 95,100 (± 1,200), resulting in a provisional estimate of annual net migration of 55,800 (± 1,600).

Easter boosts visitor numbers Total overseas visitor arrivals were 307,400 in April 2019, up 8.3% compared to April 2018, according to Statistics NZ's monthly International Travel Statistics.

The change in the timing of Easter boosted April 2019 arrivals compared to April 2018. Numbers were similar to 2017 when Easter also occurred in April.

For the year ended April 2019, there were 3.89 million visitor arrivals, up 2.6% on the year ended April 2018

Next week Next week sees the release of March quarter Gross Domestic Product, where economic growth is expected to soften a bit further. Also next week is the March quarter Balance of Payments, where the current account deficit is expected to push higher. There will also be a Global Dairy Trade auction where farmers will be hoping to see a rise after two drops.

NIWA Soil Moisture Data NIWA's latest soil moisture maps(as at 9am Thursday 13 June) show some parts of the country continuing to be significantly drier than usual but a little less so than last week. The areas most drier than usual were parts of the Northland and Auckland regions, Poverty Bay, Hawkes Bay, coastal Wairarapa, inland Marlborough and Oamaru areas.



Exchange Rates

Over the course of the week the NZ Dollar was down against the Trade Weighted Index and also down against all our major trading partners, except the Australian Dollar where it was up ever so slightly.

NZ Dollar versus This Week (13/6/19) Last Week (6/6/19) Last Month (13/5/19) Last Year (13/6/18) US Dollar 0.6586 0.6625 0.6584 0.7005 Australian Dollar 0.9515 0.9511 0.9429 0.9260 Euro 0.5830 0.5902 0.5861 0.5963 UK Pound 0.5186 0.5223 0.5061 0.5241 Japanese Yen 71.32 71.72 72.28 77.43 Chinese Renminbi 4.5561 4.5808 4.5107 4.4882 Trade Weighted Index 72.52 72.92 72.30 73.73

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ

Wholesale Interest Rates

Over the course of the week the 90 Day Bank Bill rate was down a little but the 10 Year Government Bond Rate was up a little. The Official Cash Rate will next be reviewed on 26 June.

This Week (13/6/19) Last Week (6/6/19) Last Month (13/5/19) Last Year (13/6/18) OCR 1.50% 1.50% 1.50% 1.75% 90 Day Bank Bill 1.60% 1.63% 1.70% 2.00% 10 Year Government Bond 1.70% 1.68% 1.80% 2.99%

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ