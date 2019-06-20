Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Economic Week - June 21

by Nick Clark

GDP slowly softening Economic activity increased 0.6% in the March 2019 quarter and 2.7% for the year to March 2019, according to Statistics NZ's Gross Domestic Product.

Construction was the main contributor to GDP during the quarter, rising 3.7%, thanks to growth in residential and non-residential building. It was also up 5.6% for the year. Manufacturing was up 1.4% for the quarter and 2.0% for the year.

However, GDP for agriculture, forestry and fishing was down 2.3% for the quarter, largely due to unfavourable weather conditions impacting on agricultural production. Even so, the sector's GDP was still up 3.2% for the year.

Service industries experienced their lowest quarterly growth since the September 2012 quarter, rising just 0.2% for the quarter (up 3.1% for the year).

The 2.7% annual growth in GDP was down from the 2.9% increase for the year to December 2018. Economic growth, while remaining positive, is continuing to slowly soften. A bit like air being let out of a tyre.

GDT down The Global Dairy Tradefell at this week's auction. The GDT Price Index dropped 3.8% compared to a fortnight ago, making it the third straight decline.

There were falls for all but one of the commodities on offer. Whole milk powder, the biggest commodity by volume, dropped 4.3% and skim milk powder, the next biggest, dropped 3.5%. Rennet casein was the only commodity to rise.

The average selling price was US$3,208 and 24,239 tonnes of product were sold.

The GDT Price Index is now 3.9% lower than at the same time last year.

Balance of payments stable The balance of payments was stable in the March quarter according to Statistics NZ's quarterly Balance of Payments and International Investment Position.

For the March 2019 quarter the deficit was $2.6 billion, largely the same as for the December 2018 quarter.A smaller goods deficit was offset by a fall in the services surplus. There was also a smaller primary income deficit which reflected New Zealanders making higher returns from overseas investments and foreign investors making lower returns in New Zealand.

For the year ended March 2019, the current account deficit was $10.6 billion, or 3.6% of GDP. This was similar to the deficit for the December 2018 year but it was up from the $8.5 billion (or 3.0% of GDP) deficit for the March 2018 year.

A recovery in equity markets resulted in an improvement in New Zealand's net international liability position. As at 31 March 2019 it was $164.4 billion, down $4 billion on the net liability position as at 31 December 2018.

Balance of payments records the value of the country's transactions with the rest of the world. It shows changes in financial claims on, and liabilities to, the rest of the world. International investment position is a snapshot of the country's financial assets and liabilities.

Food prices up Food prices rose 0.7% in May 2019, according to Statistics NZ's monthly Food Price Index.

Fruit and vegetable prices rose 0.8% (fruit unchanged and vegetables up 1.4%); meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 1.2% (beef and veal down 2.2% while mutton, lamb and hogget increased 5.5%); and grocery food prices rose 0.2% (bread and cereals down 0.9% while milk, cheese and eggs increased 2.1%).

On an annual basis food prices were up 1.7%. Fruit and vegetable prices dropped 1.4% (fruit up 2.5% while vegetables dropped 4.4%); meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 2.7% (beef and veal up 1.9% and mutton, lamb and hogget up 3.0%); and grocery food prices rose 1.7% (bread and cereals up 1.5% and milk, cheese and eggs up 3.3%).

Next week

Next week the Reserve Bank reviews the Official Cash Rate. While it will probably be kept unchanged at 1.50% all eyes will be on whether the Reserve Bank uses its statement to signal further cuts over the coming months.

NIWA Soil Moisture Data NIWA's latest soil moisture maps(as at 9am Thursday 20 June) show that the areas where conditions are the most 'dryer the usual' for this time of year are in the Northland region. Parts of the Auckland region, inland Rangitikei, coastal Wairarapa, inland Marlborough, and the areas around Oamaru are also rather dryer than usual.



Exchange Rates

Over the course of the week the NZ Dollar was down against the Trade Weighted Index and was down against most of our major trading partners, except the Australian Dollar and the Euro.

NZ Dollar versus This Week (20/6/19) Last Week (13/6/19) Last Month (20/5/19) Last Year (20/6/18) US Dollar 0.6571 0.6586 0.6535 0.6915 Australian Dollar 0.9532 0.9515 0.9454 0.9346 Euro 0.5834 0.5830 0.5855 0.5970 UK Pound 0.5182 0.5186 0.5131 0.5252 Japanese Yen 70.74 71.32 72.03 76.13 Chinese Renminbi 4.5296 4.5561 4.5119 4.4754 Trade Weighted Index 72.30 72.52 72.26 73.62

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ

Wholesale Interest Rates

Over the course of the week the 90 Day Bank Bill rate was down a little but the 10 Year Government Bond Rate dropped 15 basis points to just 1.55%.

This Week (20/6/19) Last Week (13/6/19) Last Month (20/5/19) Last Year (20/6/18) OCR 1.50% 1.50% 1.50% 1.75% 90 Day Bank Bill 1.57% 1.60% 1.70% 2.01% 10 Year Government Bond 1.55% 1.70% 1.80% 2.87%

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ