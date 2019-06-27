Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Economic Week - June 28

by Nick Clark

As expected the Reserve Bank has kept the Official Cash Rateunchanged at 1.50% but signalled the likelihood of future cuts due to growing risks.

Although the Reserve Bank still expects the economy's growth rate to recover in the second half of the year, the global economic outlook has weakened, trade tensions persist, and oil and dairy prices have fallen. Imported inflation remains soft and house price inflation continues to weaken. Meanwhile, some of the factors supporting the March quarter's GDP growth (e.g., construction) could be temporary and although Budget 2019 has signalled more expansionary fiscal policy, there could be delays in that additional spending.

While the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee did not think a cut to the OCR was necessary at this time, the record of its meeting stated that more support from monetary policy was likely to be necessaryand a lower OCR may be needed.

The OCR will next be reviewed on 7 August. Will it be cut? Quite possibly and if not then it will probably be cut in November. Unless of course the economy bounces back.

Government finances strong Less than a month after the 2019 Budget the Government's Financial Statementsfor the 11 months to the end of May 2019 were much stronger than expected.

The main driver was significantly higher than expected tax revenue, $2.2 billion over forecast, while expenses were $237 million under forecast. The net effect was a $7.0 billion operating surplus before gains and losses, $2.5 billion over forecast. Net debt was $1.4 billion under forecast to come in at 19.3% of GDP - below the Government's 20% target.

While some are saying this year's bumper surplus gives the Government room to go large with its spending, Budget 2019 has already put in place big increases, with spending for 2019/20 forecast to be $6 billion higher than that for 2018/19, and with similarly big increases factored in over the coming years. Also, the slowing economy will sooner or later constrain growth in tax revenue. The Budget forecast a much-reduced $1 billion surplus for 2019/20 but even that might be overly optimistic.

The final result for 2018/19 will be known in October.

Business confidence falls Business confidence has fallen again according to ANZ's monthly Business Outlook Survey. In June a net 38.1% of respondents believe general economic conditions will worsen over the next 12 months, a 6 point worsening compared to May. Agricultural respondents bucked the trend but they remain deeply pessimistic. A net 54.5% expect conditions to worsen to remain the most negative sector, albeit a 9 point improvement on May's dismal result.

Firms' expectations of own activity remain positive but also slipped a little. Overall, a net 8.0% expect their activity to increase over the next 12 months, down 0.5 points on May. Agricultural respondents had a bigger 8 point fall to a net 11.4% expecting it to increase. They were particularly concerned about tougher access to bank credit.

The abandonment of the capital gains tax, more expansionary fiscal policy, and a lower OCR have done little for business confidence. The concern clearly runs deeper and to turn it around the Government needs to take note and commit to an economic strategy that restores the confidence of farmers, businesses and consumers, the real drivers of the economy.

Rural confidence still negative Meanwhile, Rabobank's June quarter Rural Confidence Survey showed a slight improvement in farmer sentiment but remaining in negative territory. Overall, a net 2% of respondents thought the rural economy would worsen, a 7 point improvement on the March quarter's net 9%. The improvement was driven by less pessimism among sheep and beef farmers and more optimism among horticulturalists, while dairy farmers were relatively unchanged.

Among pessimists government policy was the major concern, cited by 72% of farmers with a negative outlook. Rabobank noted that while the capital gains tax has been ruled out the Zero Carbon Bill is causing concern.

In terms of their own businesses, farmers were more optimistic, with a net 21% expecting performance to improve, up from March's net 11%. Sentiment improved for dairy and sheep and beef farmers and there was particularly big increase for horticulturalists. Investment intentions were also stronger, especially for horticulturalists.

Dairy drives exports up Goods exports were up in May, according to Statistics NZ's monthly Merchandise Trade Statistics.

For the month of May 2019 goods exports were $5.8 billion, up 8.5% on May 2018. Milk powder, butter and cheese was up 15.2% to $1.3 billion; meat and edible offal was up 1.3% to $814 million; and wool was up 1.9% to $45 million. Forest products (up 6.9%), fruit (up 8.8%), and wine (up 26.0%) were also up strongly.

Goods imports meanwhile were $5.5 billion, or 7.6% on May 2018, driven mainly by a 48% increase in petroleum and petroleum products. There was a monthly goods trade surplus of $221 million. Surpluses are typical in May but this was a bit smaller than expected due to the sharp spike in petroleum imports.

For the year to May 2019 goods exports were $59.4 billion, up 7.4% on the year to May 2018. Milk powder, butter and cheese was up 5.9% to $15.1 billion; meat and edible offal was up 9.9% to $7.7 billion; and wool was up 0.5% to $543 million.

Annual goods imports grew stronger though, up 10.0% to $64.9 billion for the year to May 2019. Again, a big driver was petroleum and products, up 37.0% to almost $8 billion for the year. The annual goods trade deficit was $5.5 billion.

Farm sales down amid rural gloom Rural market datafrom the Real Estate Institute of NZ showed there were 380 farm sales in the three months ended May 2019, down 14.2% on the same three month period last year.

Looking at the full year, 1,409 farms were sold in the year to May 2019, down 3.1% on the number sold in the year to May 2018. Dairy farms were down 34.2%, finishing farms were down 13.8% and arable farms were down 6.7%. However, grazing farms were up 26.3%.

The median price per hectare for all farms sold in the three months to May 2019 was $22,244, down 15.2% on the same three month period last year.However, the REINZ All Farm Price Index rose 0.2%. This index adjusts for differences in farm size, location and farming type, unlike the median price per hectare.

REINZ observed that 'discontent smoulders strongly in a number of regions, fanned particularly by the ongoing emergence of evidence of sales of good pastoral land to forestry interests, this activity being aided and abetted by the Overseas Investment Office providing an environment conducive to investment from off-shore interests.'

It also noted 'the inexorable grind of the full range of compliance issues and an evident hardening of lending criteria from within the banking sector is adding to a mood of widespread concern and caution within the rural sector.'

NIWA Soil Moisture Data NIWA's latest soil moisture maps(as at 9am Thursday 27 June) show most of the country being about average for this time of year. There are however, some hot spots of significantly drier than usual soils, such as parts of Northland, inland Rangitikei, coastal Wairarapa, inland Marlborough, and coastal South Canterbury-North Otago.



