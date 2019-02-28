Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Economic Week - March 1

by Nick Clark

A pretty busy week for economic data with plenty to chew over…

Fonterra lifts milk price forecast

Fonterra has revised its milk price forecast for the current 2018/19 season to a range of $6.30-$6.60 per kg milk solids, up on the previous forecast range of $6.00-$6.30. This is in response to higher global milk prices over the past quarter.

However, while the milk price is looking stronger, Fonterra's earnings performance is not so strong. So it also revised down its expected earnings per share to $0.15-$0.25 per share (from $0.25-$0.35). It is undertaking a major strategic review including of its dividend policy.

Fonterra also cut its expected production from 1,550 million kg milk solids to 1,530 million. It cited the recent run of hot dry weather for the pared back forecast.

Ag debt rises

Agricultural debt continues to rise, according to the Reserve Bank's monthly Sector Lending Statistics. In January 2019, agricultural debt was $62.9 billion, up $309 million on December 2018 and up $2.2 billion (or 3.6%) on January 2018.

Agriculture's rate of annual growth in debt has been increasing over recent months, but it remains below those for housing (6.1%) and business (5.7%). Personal consumer debt's annual growth has slipped below agriculture's to 2.1%.

Big trade deficit

Imports growing faster than exports caused New Zealand to post its largest goods trade deficit for any January month - $914 million.

Statistics NZ's monthly Merchandise Trade Statistics showed that in January 2019 goods exports were worth $4.4 billion, up 3.0% on January 2018. Dairy exports made the biggest contribution, with exports of milk powder, butter and cheese up 12.3% to $1.5 billion. However, exports of meat and edible offal were down 9.6% to $619 million and wool exports were down 25.2% to $29 million.

Goods imports were worth $5.3 billion, up 7.7% on January 2018. Petroleum imports were up 12.5% and it was a big month for fertiliser, up 169.9%.

For the year to January 2019, goods exports were worth $57.4 billion, up 6.4% on the year to January 2018. Exports of milk powder, butter and cheese were up 2.6% to $14.4 billion, exports of meat and edible offal were up 9.6% to $7.4 billion, and wool exports were up 4.6% to $547 million.

Annual goods imports again grew faster than exports, up 11.4% for the year to reach $63.8 billion. Petroleum was the biggest mover, up 42.9% to $7.8 billion and fertiliser was also up strongly, up 30.3% to $851 million.

The annual goods trade deficit was $6.4 billion, almost twice as big as the previous year's.

Business confidence falls

After recovering towards the end of 2018, business confidence slipped again in February, according to ANZ's monthly Business Outlook Survey.

Overall, a net 30.9% of businesses expect economic conditions to worsen over the coming year, a 6.8-point fall on the previous survey for December 2018. Agricultural respondents enjoyed a nearly 20-point increase (on the back of better dairy prices) but their confidence remains very low, with a net 45.5% expecting the economy to worsen.

Turning to the more important own activity indicator, a net 10.5% of businesses expect their own activity to increase over the coming year, down 3.1-points on the previous survey. Again, agricultural respondents bucked the overall movement, up 4.4 points to a net 14.7% expecting an increase in their own activity.

Businesses are concerned about capacity constraints, particularly labour. These constraints are contributing to margin pressure, reduced profitability and heightened levels of frustration.

This survey was undertaken before last week's release of the Tax Working Group report. The threat of capital gains tax and environmental taxes are unlikely to have helped with confidence.

Farm sales up

Data from the Real Estate Institute of NZ showed a 6.1% increase in farm sales for the three months to January 2019 compared to the three months to January 2018.

For the year ended January 2019 1,498 farms were sold, 1.7% fewer than were sold in the year to January 2018. Although still an annual decline, the rate of annual decline has slowed over recent months. There were 19.3% less dairy farms sold and 1.1% less arable farms sold but there were 7.2% more grazing farms sold and 1.3% more finishing farms sold.

Turning from volumes to values, the median price per hectare for all farms sold in the three months to January 2019 was $27,087, down 4.1% on the three months to January 2018.

However, the REINZ All Farm Price Index rose 6.2% in the three months to January 2019 compared to the three months to January 2018. Although dairy farm sales volumes remain weak, the REINZ Dairy Price Index was up 10.5% compared to the three months to January 2018.

The REINZ All Farm Price Index adjusts for differences in farm size, location and farming type, unlike the median price per hectare, which does not adjust for these factors.

Government finances healthy

The Government's surplus continues to be tracking larger than expected, according to the Government Financial Statements for the seven months to January 2019.

Core Crown tax revenue at $47.7 billion was $251 million ahead of forecast, while core Crown expenses of $49.4 billion were $638 million below forecast. The operating balance before gains and losses was a surplus of $1.9 billion, $481 million higher than forecast. Meanwhile, net core Crown debt was $60.3 billion (20.7% of GDP), $233 million higher than forecast

The Government's finances are in good shape, which is reassuring given worries about the global economy and flow-on impacts for a small, trade exposed country like New Zealand. However, it is important the Government doesn't get carried away as the Budget approaches. It needs to ensure its spending is kept under control and that it delivers good value for money.

Strong retail sales

Retail sales were strong and stronger than expected in the December quarter, according to Stats NZ's Retail Trade Statistics.

Total retail sales volumes rose 1.7% in the December 2018 quarter after a modest 0.3% rise in the September 2018 quarter. 11 of the 15 retail industries recording higher sales volumes.

The largest increases were for pharmaceutical and other store-based retailing (up 8.2%) and food and beverage services (up 4.2%). The largest fall in volume sales was for department stores (down 2.6%) and hardware, building, and garden supplies (down 2.1%)

NIWA Soil Moisture Data

NIWA's latest soil moisture maps (as at 9am Thursday 28 February) show an easing effect of recent rain, particularly over the east coast of both islands. However, the upper half of the North Island, Taranaki-Wanganui and Nelson-Buller remain significantly dryer than normal.



Exchange Rates

Over the week the NZ Dollar was down against the TWI and against most of our major trading partners, except the Aussie Dollar.

NZ Dollar versus This Week (28/2/19) Last Week (21/2/19) Last Month (28/1/19) Last Year (28/2/18) US Dollar 0.6838 0.6864 0.6842 0.7233 Australian Dollar 0.9577 0.9541 0.9523 0.9285 Euro 0.6011 0.6052 0.5995 0.5914 UK Pound 0.5136 0.5263 0.5182 0.5203 Japanese Yen 75.80 75.97 74.78 77.66 Chinese Renminbi 4.5702 4.6157 4.6273 4.5620 Trade Weighted Index 73.96 74.31 74.07 74.57

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ

Wholesale Interest Rates

Over the week the 90 Day Bank Bill was stable, while the 10 Year Government Bond rate was down slightly - 6 basis points. The OCR has been unchanged on 1.75% since November 2016 and seems likely to be unchanged for another year or two.

This Week (28/2/19) Last Week (21/2/19) Last Month (28/1/19) Last Year (28/2/18) OCRn 1.75% 1.75% 1.75% 1.75% 90 Day Bank Bill 1.89% 1.89% 1.91% 1.92% 10 Year Government Bond 2.17% 2.23% 2.31% 2.94%

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ