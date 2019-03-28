Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Economic Week - March 29

by Nick Clark

Reserve Bank releases the doves As almost universally expected the Reserve Bank this week kept the Official Cash Rateunchanged at 1.75%, where it has sat for nearly two and half years.

Of greater interest, Governor Adrian Orr stated the OCR's next move to be more likely to be down than up. He cited a weaker global economic outlook and reduced momentum in domestic spending. This is a shift away from the fence sitting of recent reviews to a much more 'dove-ish' stance and follows similar moves by other central banks. The NZ Dollar fell sharply after the announcement.

The next OCR review will be on 8 May. It will also include a more detailed monetary policy statement, which will provide updated commentary and forecasts. It will also be the first undertaken by the newly appointed Monetary Policy Committee.

Monetary Policy Committee For nearly 30 years decision-making on monetary policy has been in hands of an all-powerful individual, the Governor of the Reserve Bank. From 1 April this changes with a new Monetary Policy Committeeappointed to make decisions to advance the Reserve Bank's new mandate to support maximum sustainable employment alongside maintaining price stability. This week the Government announced the make-up of the Committee. It comprises four internal Reserve Bank members and three external members. The Reserve Bank's members are Adrian Orr (Chair), Geoff Bascand, Christian Hawkesby and Yuong Ha. The external members are Caroline Saunders, Bob Buckle and Peter Harris.

Caroline Saunders is very well-known in agricultural circles. She is Professor of International Trade and the Environment and Director of the Agribusiness and Economics Research Unit, at Lincoln University. She is also a director on the board of Landcare Research NZ, and sits on the Biosecurity Ministerial Advisory Committee.

Bob Buckle is a professor emeritus at Victoria University of Wellington and was Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the Victoria Business School from 2008 to 2017. Peter Harris is an economist with extensive experience in the trade union movement, including a decade as Council of Trade Unions economist.

It will be most interesting to see how this new dynamic influences the Reserve Bank's decision-making. The publication of minutes will provide important transparency but it will also be crucial thenew arrangements maintain the operational independence of the Reserve Bank.

Bigger surplus The Government's Financial Statementsfor the eight months to February 2019 continued to show a bigger than expected operating surplus. The surplus came in at $2.3 billion, $347 million more than expected in last December's half-year update.

This was mainly because core Crown expenses were $713 million less than expected at $56.2 billion. This helped offset a smaller company tax take than forecast, which dragged down core Crown tax revenue to $53.9 billion, $137 million less than expected.

Net core Crown debt was $59.9 billion, or 20.4% of GDP. This was close to forecast.

The global economy is weakening while labour constraints, cost pressures, and poor business confidence are hampering the domestic economy. With only two months until the 2019 Budget the healthy books gives the Government options to boost the economy, through targeted spending initiatives and - dare I say it - tax cuts. Fiscal policy needs to be used, but used prudently, alongside other policy levers in a concerted effort to make the economy more productive and competitive and to boost business confidence. We cannot afford to drift along but simply turning on the taps and wantonly increasing spending is not the answer either.

Confidence slumps again Business confidence has taken another dive, according to ANZ's monthly Business Outlook Survey.

Headline business confidence fell 7.1 points in March compared to February, with net 38.0% of respondents reporting they expect general business conditions to deteriorate in the year ahead. For agriculture, the fall was 15.6 points to a net 61.1% expecting conditions to worsen, making it the most pessimistic sector about the economy.

Firms' expectations for their own activity, a more accurate indicator of GDP, also eased 4.2 points to only a net 6.3% expecting a lift. For agriculture, the fall was 14.7 points to a net 0.0% expecting conditions to improve/worsen.

Retail was the most pessimistic sector for own activity, while residential construction intentions plummeted to their lowest level since 2009, led by Auckland. Export intentions also hit near record lows.

Agriculture's fall in confidence comes in spite of improving commodity prices. Dry weather is likely to have played a part but this was also the first Business Outlook Survey since the release of the Tax Working Group's report. Its talk of capital gains tax and environmental taxes won't have helped farmers' sentiment.

Record lamb exports Lamb exports hit a new monthly high in February according to Statistics NZ's Overseas Merchandise Trade Statistics.

Comparing February 2019 with February 2018, goods exports were up $371 million (or 8.3%) to $4.8 billion. Exports of milk powder, butter and cheese were up $263 million (or 24.3%) to $1.3 billion, while exports of meat and edible offal were up $82 million (or 10.7%) to $839 million. Lamb exports of $391 million was a record high for a month thanks to higher prices. Wool exports were down $9 million (or 19.3%) to $35 million.

Goods imports were also up $548 million (or 12.9%) to $4.8 billion. Part of the strength came from aircraft orders, which can be highly volatile, but there was also a 26.6% increase in vehicle imports and a 14.1% increase in petroleum imports. Imports and exports were finely balanced, with a small $12 million surplus for the month.

For the year ended February 2019, goods exports were $57.7 billion, up $3.3 billion (or 6.0%). Exports of milk powder, butter and cheese were up $528 million (or 3.7%) to $14.6 billion, while exports of meat and edible offal were up $648 million (or 9.5%) to $7.4 billion. Wool exports were up $10 million (or 1.9%) to $539 million.

Goods imports for the year were $64.3 billion, up 6.9 billion (or 11.9%). The biggest contributor was petroleum, up a whopping $2.4 billion (or 44.1%) to $7.9 billion. The net result was a $6.6 billion goods trade deficit.

Rural sales down Data from the Real Estate Institute of NZ showed there were 370 farm sales in the three months ended February 2019, down 3.6% on the same three-month period last year. On an annual basis, 1,472 farms were sold in the year to February 2019, also 3.6% down on the year to February 2018. Dairy farm sales were down 24.1%, finishing farms down 5.8%, and arable farms down 4.2%. However, grazing farm sales were up 11.6%.

The median price per hectare for all farms sold in the three months to February 2019 was $22,462 down 18.4% on the three months to February 2018. However, the REINZ All Farm Price Index rose 12.9% in the three months to February 2019 compared to the three months to February 2018. The REINZ All Farm Price Index adjusts for differences in farm size, location and farming type, unlike the median price per hectare.

REINZ noted many farms sitting on the market. Despite better farm incomes, it also reported much farmer frustration relating to issues such as labour, compliance, and margin-squeezing cost increases. These frustrations are weighing on the market.

NIWA Soil Moisture Data

NIWA's latest soil moisture maps(as at 9am Thursday 28 March) show most of the North Island to be significantly dryer than usual. Southland is the area in the South Island that is most significantly drier than usual.