Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Economic Week - October 25

Economic Week - October 25

Dairy and meat exports up strongly

Dairy and meat exports drove up exports in September, according to Statistics NZ's monthly Merchandise Trade Statistics.

Goods to the value at $4.5 billion were exported in September, up $216 million (or 5.1%) on September 2018. Exports of milk powder, butter and cheese were up $199 million (or 27.6%) to $920 million and meat exports were up $98 million (or 27.3%) to $458 million. However, there were declines for forestry products (down 13.8%), fruit (down 19.1%), and wool (down 23.8%).

Meanwhile goods imports were down $123 million (or 2.1%) on September 2018 to $5.7 billion. The drop was entirely due to a $252 million (or 33.9%) slump in petroleum imports. Petroleum imports are large and lumpy so monthly volumes can be volatile but lower international oil prices will have helped.

The monthly goods trade deficit was $1.2 billion, $338 million less than that for the same month last year. Due to timing of primary sector exports it is common for there to be large trade deficits in the months of August to November.

For the year to September 2019, goods exports came in at $59.3 billion, up $2.4 billion (or 4.1%) on the previous year. Exports of milk powder, butter and cheese were up $671 million (or 4.7%) to $15.1 billion and meat exports were up $324 million (or 4.4%) to $7.7 billion. Forestry products (up 0.7%) and fruit (up 12.2%) also posted rises but wool was down 4.3%.

Goods imports were worth $64.5 billion, up $2.3 billion (or 3.6%) on the previous year. This resulted in an annual goods trade deficit of $5.2 billion, a slight reduction on the previous year.

Ease of doing business

New Zealand continues to be a good place to do business, with it holding on to its top ranking in the World Bank's annual Ease of Doing Business Rankings.

New Zealand came in first, followed by Singapore, Hong Kong, Denmark and South Korea. Its score of 86.8 was down slightly on last year's 87.0 but not by enough to lose the top ranking.

New Zealand ranked top for the ease of starting a business and for getting credit, second for registering property and third for protecting minority investors. New Zealand did not do so well though for trading across borders (63rd), getting electricity (48th), or resolving insolvency (36th).

Economies are ranked on their ease of doing business, from 1-190. A high ease of doing business ranking means the regulatory environment is more conducive to the starting and operation of a local firm.

Population growth shared

New Zealand's population growth for the year to June 2019 was shared across the country, according to Statistics NZ's Sub-National Population Estimates.

Both islands grew strongly over the year but the North Island's growth was slightly faster than the South Island's - 1.6% versus 1.5%.

The resident populations of all 16 regions grew in the year to June 2019 and those of 76 of the 78 territorial local authorities also grew.

Although the fastest growing regions were all in the North Island (Northland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty), the fastest growing districts were all in the South Island (Selwyn, Central Otago, and Queenstown-Lakes). The two districts to decline were Waitomo and Buller.

Auckland's 1,642,800 people as at 30 June was ahead of the next three biggest regions combined - Canterbury (628,600), Wellington (527,800), and Waikato (482,100).

NIWA Soil Moisture Data

NIWA's latest soil moisture maps(as at 9am Thursday 24 October) show the east coasts of both islands significantly wetter than usual for this time of year, with the exception of coastal Wairarapa which is significantly dryer than usual. The very top of the Far North and Central Otago are also dryer than usual.





Exchange Rates

Overall, the NZ Dollar was up for the week against the TWI and up against all our key trading partners.

NZ Dollar versus This Week (24/10/19) Last Week (17/10/19) Last Month (24/9/19) Last Year (24/10/18) US Dollar 0.6417 0.6295 0.6290 0.6553 Australian Dollar 0.9374 0.9276 0.9295 0.9239 Euro 0.5765 0.5681 0.5724 0.5714 UK Pound 0.4969 0.4907 0.5059 0.5047 Japanese Yen 69.71 68.43 67.66 73.68 Chinese Renminbi 4.5396 4.4710 4.4756 4.5465 Trade Weighted Index 71.09 70.07 70.23 72.03

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ

Wholesale Interest Rates

Over the course of the week 90 Day Bank Bill interest rate was stable while the rate for 10 Year Government Bonds rose 8 basis points. The OCR is next reviewed on 13 November.

This Week (24/10/19) Last Week (17/10/19) Last Month (24/9/19) Last Year (24/10/18) OCR 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 1.75% 90 Day Bank Bill 1.05% 1.05% 1.12% 1.90% 10 Year Government Bond 1.28% 1.20% 1.13% 2.64%



