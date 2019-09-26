Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Economic Week - September 27

by Nick Clark

OCR Unchanged The Reserve Bank kept the Official Cash Rateunchanged at this week's review. This was not unexpected, with most expecting it to hold and wait until November to cut further.

What was perhaps less expected was the Reserve Bank's language on whether and when further cuts would be needed. The Reserve Bank seemed to signal that its recent OCR cuts might have been sufficient in delivering lower lending rates and a lower exchange rate which should pick-up domestic demand. Nevertheless there are still plenty of downside risks and it noted that there might be scope for further fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Particularly interesting was the Reserve Bank mentioning fiscal stimulus as well as monetary stimulus. Making such a suggestion is unusual as the Reserve Bank is not responsible for fiscal policy - that is a matter for the Government, namely the Minister of Finance. Clearly the Reserve Bank wants the Government to help it more as there are limits to what monetary policy can achieve, especially in this low interest rate environment.

The OCR will next be reviewed on 13 November. Although a cut at that review is perhaps less of a dead cert than it was before this week's review, it is still very much on the cards.

Farmer mood sours Farmer confidence has slumped, with farmers across all sectors increasingly pessimistic about prospects for the agricultural economy, according to Rabobank's September quarter Rural Confidence Survey.

Overall, a net 33% of respondents think the rural economy will worsen over the coming year, a 31 point worsening on the June quarter's net 2% expecting it to worsen. Farmer confidence is at its lowest level since June 2016, when dairy prices were languishing towards the end of a prolonged downturn. The difference today is that commodity prices are pretty good, interest rates are low, the exchange rate has fallen, and the weather hasn't been disastrous.

So there is much more to the crash in confidence than the usual things that worry farmers. That something is of course government policy, which according to Rabobank remains the chief reason for farmer pessimism - cited by 68 per cent of farmers holding a negative outlook. Freshwater management and climate change policy are chief concerns, yet the survey was closed just prior to the Government's controversial Essential Freshwater announcements so the results will likely to have been even worse if it had been undertaken now.

Other concerns included the performance of Fonterra, negative public perceptions of farming and turbulence in overseas markets.

Perhaps more significantly there was also a slump in farmers' expectations about their own businesses' performance, with only a net 4% expecting it to improve, down 27 points on the June quarter's net 31% expecting improvement. Dairy farmers had the biggest decline in sentiment about their own businesses, perhaps reflecting concerns about Fonterra.

Fonterra posts loss, confirms payout Fonterra this week announced its long-awaited 2019 annual resultand the final milk price for the 2018/19 season.

For 2018/19 Fonterra reported a net loss after tax of $605 million, compared to a net loss of $196 million for 2017/18. As previously reported, the main reason for the loss was asset value adjustments of $826 million. Normalised earnings before interest and tax was $819 million, down 9%; free cash flow was $1,095 million, up 83%; return on capital was 5.8%, down from 6.3%; and its gearing ratio was 48.2%, down 0.2%.

Fonterra confirmed a $6.35 per kgMS farmgate milk price for 2018/19 with no dividend to be paid. For the current 2019/20 season it is forecasting a farmgate milk price range of $6.25-7.25 per kgMS and a forecast earnings per share range of 15-25 cents.

Fonterra also announced a refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. This included some job losses and a pay freeze for highly paid staff.

Exports up in August Exports rose in August, but a slump in log export prices dragged growth down according to Statistics NZ's monthly Merchandise Trade Statistics.

Comparing the month of August 2019 with August 2018, goods exports were up $151 million (or 3.8%) to $4.1 billion. Exports of milk powder, butter and cheese were up 6.2% to $547 million, fruit exports were up 18.3% to $371 million, and wool exports were up 19.8% to $39 million. On the downside, meat exports were down 4.4% to $436 million while forestry exports were down 13.6% to $395 million.

Goods imports were also up $149 million (or 2.7%) to $5.7 billion, resulting in a goods trade deficit of $1.6 billion, similar to that for August 2018. The months of August to November typically record large goods trade deficits.

For the year to August 2019, goods exports were $59.1 billion, up $2.7 billion (or 4.7%) on the previous year. Milk powder, butter and cheese was up 2.8% to $14.9 billion, meat was up 3.9% to $7.6 billion, forestry was up 3.5% to $5.3 billion, and fruit was up 21.4% to $3.6 billion. Wool was down 0.7% to $548 million.

Goods imports were worth $64.6 billion for the year to August 2019, up 5.3% for the year. Petroleum imports were up 11.5% but vehicle imports were down 8.4%. The annual goods trade deficit was $5.5 billion.

Census shows strong growth This week saw the long-delayed first release of the 2018 Censusresults and they showed a big increase in New Zealand's population.

The March 2018 Census night usually resident population was 4.7 million, up 458,000 (or 10.7%) on the 2013 Census. This is the largest ever numerical increase and the fastest percentage increase since 1961-66 (10.8%). The North Island's population was up 11.0% to 3.6 million and the South Island's was up 10.0% to 1.1 million.

Northland was the fastest growing region (up 18.1%) while West Coast was the only region to decline (down 1.8%). The fastest growing territorial authorities were Queenstown-Lakes (up 38.7%) and Selwyn (up 35.8%). Only two districts declined - Buller (down 8.4%) and Grey (down 0.2%).

NIWA Soil Moisture Data

NIWA's latest soil moisture maps(as at 9am Thursday 26 September) show that soil conditions across country continue to be 'about average' for this time of year. The main exception is Maniototo in Otago and coastal Wairarapa which are both drier than usual and coastal North Canterbury and coastal Marlborough which are both wetter than usual.



Exchange Rates

Overall, the NZ Dollar was down only slightly for the week against the TWI. In terms of key trading partners, it was down against the US Dollar and the Japanese Yen, but was up against the Australian Dollar, the Euro, the Pound, and the Chinese Renminbi (albeit only slightly).

NZ Dollar versus This Week (26/9/19) Last Week (19/9/19) Last Month (26/8/19) Last Year (26/9/18) US Dollar 0.6280 0.6305 0.6385 0.6679 Australian Dollar 0.9303 0.9281 0.9481 0.9179 Euro 0.5733 0.5716 0.5729 0.5677 UK Pound 0.5081 0.5058 0.5204 0.5069 Japanese Yen 67.65 68.14 67.20 75.40 Chinese Renminbi 4.4755 4.4743 4.5610 4.5895 Trade Weighted Index 70.26 70.32 71.40 72.50

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ

Wholesale Interest Rates

Over the course of the week 90 Day Bank Bill interest rate was stable but the rate for 10 Year Government Bonds lost 7 basis points. The OCR is next reviewed on 13 November.

This Week (26/9/19) Last Week (19/9/19) Last Month (26/8/19) Last Year (26/9/18) OCR 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 1.75% 90 Day Bank Bill 1.14% 1.14% 1.20% 1.91% 10 Year Government Bond 1.14% 1.21% 1.03% 2.69%

Source: Reserve Bank of NZ