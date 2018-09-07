Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Economic Week - September 7

by Nick Clark

GDT falls

Dairy prices slipped again in this week's Global Dairy Trade auction, with the GDT Price Index slipping 0.7% compared to the last auction a fortnight ago. The individual commodities had mixed fortunes and although five out of the nine rose in price, drops for whole milk powder (down 2.2%) and butter (down 2.8%) dragged the index down.

Overall, the average selling price was $US2,980 and 38,811 tonnes of product were sold.

Since mid-May the GDT Price Index has fallen steadily, dropping at six of its last seven auctions (the one exception being a 'no-change' result) and losing 13% over that period. It is also down 13% compared to the same time last year.

Fonterra cuts forecast milk price

Given the recent slide in the GDT it is no surprise that Fonterra has cut its forecast farmgate milk price for 2018/19 from $7.00 to $6.75 per kg milk solids.

Fonterra's move responds to increased milk supply in key milk producing regions like Europe, the US and Argentina combined with slowing demand for milk powder and dairy fats in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. A lower exchange rate has helped offset some of this supply and demand effect but not all of it.

Exchange rate boosts flagging commodity prices

The ANZ World Commodity Price Index fell 1.1% in August, its third consecutive monthly decline and leaving that index down 0.5% compared to August 2017.

Dairy prices were down 1.4% for the month and 7.9% for the year, while beef prices were down 3% for the month and 9.2% for the year. On the positive side lamb prices continued to be a star performer, up 0.6% for the month and 8.9% for the year. Forestry was the other winner, up 0.1% for the month and 12.3% for the year.

Although world prices were down, the NZ Dollar dropped during August, more than offsetting the effect of lower world prices. This pushed the NZ Dollar index up 0.4% for the month to be up 8.9% for the year.

Services boost trade surplus

New Zealand might be running persistently large deficits in the trade of goods but this is not the case for services, according to Statistics NZ's annual statistics for Goods & Services Trade by Country

For the year to June 2018, exports of goods and services totalled $80.3 billion for the year to June 2018, while imports of goods and services totalled $76.1 billion, leaving a surplus of $4.2 billion. The surplus of services exports over services imports was $6 billion.

Even with the inclusion of services, dairy products remained New Zealand's biggest contributor to total exports ($14.1 billion), ahead of business and other personal travel ($11.7 billion), with meat in third place ($7.1 billion).

The European Union was our biggest export market for goods and services, followed by Australia and China.

Dairy and meat boost terms-of-trade

Export prices increasing more than import prices in the June 2018 quarter led to a 0.6% rise in the terms-of-trade, according to Statistics NZ's quarterly Overseas Trade Indexes

Dairy export prices increased 3.2% and meat export prices were up 3.6% to their highest ever level. As well as values it was also a positive story for volumes, with seasonally adjusted dairy volumes up 5.2% over the quarter and seasonally adjusted meat volumes up 4.7%.

Import prices rose 1.7% in the quarter, led by a 10% increase for petroleum products. The volume of crude oil in the June 2018 quarter fell 35 percent, due to the Marsden Point oil refinery shutdown.

Terms-of-trade measures the purchasing power of New Zealand's exports abroad and is an indicator of the state of the overall economy. The terms of trade reached a record high in December 2017.

Ag debt rises

Agricultural debt increased to $62.1 billion in July 2018, according to the Reserve Bank's monthly Sector Lending Statistics . Debt was up nearly $400 million for the month and it was up $1.7 billion for the year.

The 2.8% annual growth in agricultural lending was unchanged in July compared to June and it remains well below the growth rates for housing (6.0%), personal consumer (5.6%) and business (5.2%) sectors.

Building work bounces back

Total building activity volume rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in the June 2018 quarter, according to Statistics NZ's quarterly Value of Building Work Put in Place . This rise reversed a 0.8% fall in the March 2018 quarter. Both residential and non-residential building activity increased.

For the year ended June 2018, residential building work was up 8.1% on the year ended June 2017 and non-residential building work was up 8.1%. It was a strong year for farm buildings, with work up 22.5%, clawing back drops for the years ending June 2016 (down 19.3%) and June 2017 (down 1.7%).

NIWA Soil Moisture Data



NIWA's latest soil moisture maps (as at 9am Thursday 6 September) continue to show most of the country around average for this time of year. Coastal Marlborough, coastal North Otago-South Canterbury, and Hawkes Bay north of Napier are wetter than usual.

Exchange Rates

The NZ Dollar was down slightly for the week against the Trade Weighted Index basket of currencies. It was a weaker against most of the main currencies we trade with apart from the Australia Dollar against which it strengthened.

Wholesale Interest Rates

The 90-day bank bill rate was stable this week, although the 10-year government bond rate was down a little. The OCR has been steady on 1.75% since November 2016.

