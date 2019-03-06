Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Entries open for new Primary Industries Awards

7 March, 2019

Across New Zealand's agri-sector, it has long been recognised that we need to tell our primary producers' story better and to celebrate our innovators. That's what the new Primary Industries Awards are all about.

'The awards, which will be presented at the inaugural Primary Industries Summit at Te Papa in Wellington on July 1, are a great chance to increase awareness of the vital role the primary sector plays in the economy,' Federated Farmers President Katie Milne says.

'We want to identify and reward the most successful and innovative primary sector operators, and by promoting those role models we'll stimulate greater involvement and interest in the primary sector from graduates, investors, politicians and the media.'

Entries are now open, and there is also scope to nominate others. These are the categories:

- Primary Industry Team Award

- Primary Industry Science & Research Award

- Primary Industry Exporter Award

- Primary Industry Innovation & Collaboration Project Award

- Primary Industry Chief Executive Award

- Outstanding Contribution to Primary Industries in NZ

'As well as the recognition of successes, Primary Industry Award winners will get national exposure - great for marketing and on-line promotion purposes - and will get to swap experiences and ideas at the Awards dinner with other winners and industry luminaries,' Katie says.

'There's a lot of excitement about this inaugural Primary Industries Summit, so that just adds to the opportunities for winners.

'The deadline for entries is April 8, so get a wriggle on.'

Full information at https://primaryindustries.co.nz/awards/overview

