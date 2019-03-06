Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Entries open for new Primary Industries Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 11:42pm EST
7 March, 2019

Across New Zealand's agri-sector, it has long been recognised that we need to tell our primary producers' story better and to celebrate our innovators. That's what the new Primary Industries Awards are all about.

'The awards, which will be presented at the inaugural Primary Industries Summit at Te Papa in Wellington on July 1, are a great chance to increase awareness of the vital role the primary sector plays in the economy,' Federated Farmers President Katie Milne says.

'We want to identify and reward the most successful and innovative primary sector operators, and by promoting those role models we'll stimulate greater involvement and interest in the primary sector from graduates, investors, politicians and the media.'

Entries are now open, and there is also scope to nominate others. These are the categories:

- Primary Industry Team Award
- Primary Industry Science & Research Award
- Primary Industry Exporter Award
- Primary Industry Innovation & Collaboration Project Award
- Primary Industry Chief Executive Award
- Outstanding Contribution to Primary Industries in NZ

'As well as the recognition of successes, Primary Industry Award winners will get national exposure - great for marketing and on-line promotion purposes - and will get to swap experiences and ideas at the Awards dinner with other winners and industry luminaries,' Katie says.
'There's a lot of excitement about this inaugural Primary Industries Summit, so that just adds to the opportunities for winners.

'The deadline for entries is April 8, so get a wriggle on.'

Full information at https://primaryindustries.co.nz/awards/overview

Disclaimer

Federated Farmers of New Zealand published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 04:41:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04aPersistent low U.S. jobless rate should help minority employment catch up -study
RE
03/07Hyundai may suspend production at oldest China plant as slowdown bites
RE
03/06FEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Banking on empathy
PU
03/06FEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Entries open for new Primary Industries Awards
PU
03/06China securities regulator gives IMF access to China's capital markets
RE
03/06DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Notice to Coco Oil Mills and Traders on Eastern Europe Market Opening
PU
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/06Asia shares sluggish as global growth concerns return; ECB meeting eyed
RE
03/06UZBEKISTAN &NDASH; RUSSIA : cooperation in health sector develops
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
2APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
3NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat As Uncertainty Over U.S.-China Trade Deal Grows
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
5DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : As appetite for Asia improves, cautious investors leave banks till last
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.