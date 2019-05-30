Federated Farmers of New Zealand : NAIT tightened as we wait for 'blue sky' solution

By Simon Edwards

In the short term, NAIT is being streamlined to make it more user-friendly, and tightened up to improve traceability and biosecurity outcomes.

In the medium to long term, the ambition is to make it a vital tool for farmers, who should be able to instantly call up an animal's complete history, including as they're making buying decisions at the stock yard.

That's a summary of a detailed address that Head of NAIT Kevin Forward delivered to the Federated Farmers Taranaki agm in Stratford on May 24. He certainly had the attention of all in the room, even if Federated Farmers is not entirely in agreement with some of the changes underway or signalled.

The Government has made its decisions on the NAIT (National Animal Identification and Tracing) Review, following sector consultation. Proposed changes to the legislation are being drafted into an amendment Bill, 'and the Minister [Damien O'Connor] intends for that to be assented by the end of the year,' Forward said.

Two key changes to the Act relate to tag classification and transport. Tracing for Mycoplasma bovis found that the 'impractical to tag' classification 'was being abused, or at least not used appropriately. It will be changed to 'unsafe to tag'.

'In five years there will be no exemption. It will be an offence to have any untagged animal.'

It will also be an offence to transport untagged animals. 'That's putting some onus on transporters, and that's really to push it back on farmers (to get it right).'

People will have the chance to make submissions as the Bill goes through the Select Committee process.

'The information provider standard has been beefed up substantially,' Forward said. 'What we heard from farmers affected by M. bovis was that there were some dodgy practices from information providers.

'Farmers who didn't have good connectivity were paying information providers [to complete NAIT compliance tasks]. Then they got hit by a tracing team. Quite a significant number of movements hadn't been recorded.'

Forward said it was not well understood in the industry that the relationship between a farmer and an information provider is a contractual one, though under the Act the liability and responsibility still sits with the farmer.

The standard now requires a written contract, 'so you know exactly what protection you've got, and what responsibility you're assigning that information provider to do. It's protection for the information provider as well, as opposed to a hearsay verbal contract.'

Information providers and accredited entities (sale yards, stock agents, meat processors) will be subject to accreditation renewal every three years, with a full audit and performance monitoring. Accreditation can be revoked if standards aren't met.

A farmer in the audience pointed out up to 50% of the Taranaki province still lacks broadband coverage.

'NAIT compliance is difficult when you don't have good connectivity, and that's why a lot of farmers rely on information providers,' Forward said. 'I'm also aware that poor connectivity makes it difficult to hit the 48 hour deadlines.'

The TB-free Committee had raised these concerns before but MPI declined to budge.

'Bring it up in the Select Committee hearings, that's your opportunity to raise such concerns. It's a chance to make a point about broadband coverage. NAIT and traceability are very digitally intense systems, and you need it for biosecurity.'

Speedy recording and updating of NAIT records is going to become even more essential.

'By June 2022 I have to demonstrate, according to a new set of standards of traceability currently in draft form, that within 48 hours of being given a set of RFID number or ID numbers for suspect animals, that I can locate those animals, identify every location those animals have been throughout their lifetime, and at each location identify animals they have interacted with, and from there locate all of those animals.'

The purpose is that 48 hours after identification of a diseased animal, tracing teams on the ground should have precise and detailed information on locations to investigate.

If NAIT movement reporting deadlines were to be pushed out to five or seven days, 'at the discovery of a potential disease incursion, we go straight to lockdown and nothing can be moved. I don't need to tell you about the impact on the industry of that,' Forward said.

Accreditation and performance monitoring of meat processors should help get on top of another issue of concern to farmers - the number of animals being reported, and charged for, as untagged, when they're going on the truck with tags.

'This is at too high a rate to say the tags are coming off in the trucks. And it seems to be coming from certain meat plants.

'The concerns expressed to me by farmers is that if [tags] are not scanning down the production line, it's easier to say it's a ITT ('impractical to tag) untagged animals, to charge the farmer $13 or whatever it is, with admin costs on top of that, than do what they're meant to do under the standard - which is to remove that tag and manually enter the RFID number.'

Forward said OSPRI can tell from processor kill sheets how many animals go through untagged. Rates for various meat plants are between 0.9% and 4.2%. The future target is 0.5% and those plants with a rate higher than the median will be investigated. It's either the meat plant or farmer behaviour - 'we'll get down on the ground and find out'.

Forward also spoke about NAIT re-registration after a dairy farmer said she had been on the phone to OSPRI for three hours trying to sort out a situation relating to there being seven different titles on her property, and still couldn't get through.

Re-registration 'is probably the most significant change to the NAIT system we've made since it was introduced', Forward said.

A problem discovered during the M. bovis response is that not all farms had spatial information assigned to them. The regulations state the information required for registering a NAIT location is an address and Farms Online ID (FOL ID), or herd number, or participant code, or CRV ambri code or dairy supply number. The Act prescribes the selection of land parcels (Rating Units) and the 10Km radius rule. The upgrade asks farmers to select the land parcels using an interactive map that ensures the parcels they select comply with the 10km radius rule in the Act and provides the spatial information that is crucial for tracing animals during a biosecurity outbreak.

In February, 95,000 letters were sent out to PICAs (persons in charge of animals) who had NAIT locations registered to them. A 'nudge' reminders was sent out more recently.

The 20 call centre staff have been swamped with questions and calls for help.

'The most we have been able to deal with is 384 a day, with a significant number of dropped calls.'

Some 34,000 NAIT locations have now been handled, with about 60,000 still to deal with, but of those 22,000 have no animals registered to them and no activity, and 24,000 have fewer than 20 animals.

'It's the 17,000 commercial farmers we need to really focus on. There's a helluva lot of work ahead of us; it's going to take until the end of the year.'

Five additional contact centre staff were taken on, and 10 more are being employed. On top of that, the EAQs and Tb testing work is still coming in.

'We're under a lot of pressure at the moment, and I just ask for patience,' Forward said.

Other changes to standards and work streams relate to tag performance/failure and mandatory double tagging.

Longer term, the aim is to have a seamless system that integrates NAIT's traceability features with the current separate database for disease management used by TB-free. A business case is still being developed but the high level estimates suggest a two and a half year development timeframe and a cost of $7 million-plus.

'It's quite 'blue sky', probably leapfrogging any other country's traceability system.'

'It will all be one. Instead of looking at your NAIT account, you'll look at MyFarm. So your disease results, your treatment results, movements, registered animals, tags and so on will all be in once location. Then you'll be able to link with third party software. So if you're a dairy farmer using Minda, the systems will talk together.'

It should enable farmers purchasing animals at a saleyard or online to contact the seller and call up the history of those animals to check for TB status and to see if they have had any contact with a farm affected by M. bovis.

Until that system is developed 'we're releasing some functional improvements to allow you to do a bulk drop of RFIDs, and then set that traceability down to sub-regional level. It won't give you an actual address, but it will give you a pretty good idea of what's in that location to give some assurance as to whether any of those animals have got any treatments or withholding periods.'