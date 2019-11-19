Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Promising signs for drive for milling what self-sufficiency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 10:30pm EST
Promising signs for drive for milling wheat self-sufficiency

20 November, 2019

A big drop in the amount of unsold cereal grain since July, and continuing strong demand for milling wheat, are key features of the latest Arable Industry Marketing Initiative (AIMI) survey.

It is estimated unsold stocks of cereal grain, summed over all six crops, reduced by 44% between 1 July and 10 October. 'That's a good sign, even if deliveries hadn't happened by the time of the October survey, that people have been meeting the market and getting product sold,' Federated Farmers Arable Vice-Chairperson Grains, Brian Leadley, said.

Total production from the 2019 harvest (wheat, barley and oats) was 799,900 tonnes, about 25,000t up on the 2018 harvest.

While unsold stocks across the six crops are up by 95% (or 52,700 tonnes) compared to October last year, people shouldn't read too much into that, Brian said.

'This time last year there was very little left about.

'When you look at it on a five to 10-year rolling average, stocks still on hand from the 2109 harvest (108,492t unsold, 227,747t sold and stored on farm) are not that massive.

'There's a bit of concern about the feed barley market, which is a bit flat at the moment. We'd like to see that move a bit.'

Overall, Brian described the situation as 'stable.

'Prices aren't bad but not a lot moved. It reflects the mood in agriculture, I think. Seed grains are being bought when it's actually needed rather than being bought and stockpiled or bought in preparation.'

Milling wheat options have been taken up, with the mills responding well to calls from Federated Farmers and others in the industry to put out forward contracts early to send the right signals.

'It's given some confidence to growers.'

The area sown plus intended to be sown in wheat, barley or oats, as at 10 October 2019, was estimated to be 5% down (5,300ha) on the area harvested in 2018. Over the two year period, seed barley area was down 18%, feed wheat area was largely unchanged (down 2%) but milling wheat was up 27% and malted barley was up 16%.

'When there's lesser demand for feed grains, the lift for milling wheat fits in well. It also has a bigger window for planting. For good yields of feed wheats they have to be planted early whereas with some of the milling varieties you can get them in a bit later.

'That can work with the farming rotation. A lot of arable farmers have a livestock grazing system within their operation, and with good returns for red meat in particular, it supports that later planting possible with milling varieties.'

On the whole, the trend is promising for the drive by the Arable Food Industry Council for New Zealand to be self-sufficient in milling wheat by 2025, Brian said.

Disclaimer

Federated Farmers of New Zealand published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 03:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:49pAlibaba to price shares at HK$176 in $12.9 billion Hong Kong listing - sources
RE
10:41pChina to soon revise 2018 GDP based on census results
RE
10:35pCHINA HARMONY NEW ENERGY AUTO : Exchange notice - trading halt
PU
10:30pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Promising signs for drive for milling what self-sufficiency
PU
10:15pAMT ASSOCIATION FOR MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY : U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Up 0.2% In September 2019 YTD/YTD
PU
10:07pAfter meeting AFL-CIO, Pelosi says USMCA must be enforceable for workers to win passage
RE
10:05pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership GUPTA MANIK
PU
10:05pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership CEREMONY GLEN
PU
10:05pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership HAZELBAKER JILL
PU
10:05pWESTPAC BANKING : 20/11/2019 Westpac responds to AUSTRAC's Statement of Claim
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices steady after two-day drop as growth concerns weigh
2Asia shares trapped in a trade maze, oil nurses losses
3THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : The Chefs' Warehouse Announces Pricing of $130 Million of 1.875% Convertible Seni..
4WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agenc..
5GLACIER MEDIA INC. : GLACIER MEDIA : Hugh McKinnon Appointed to Glacier Media Board of Directors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group