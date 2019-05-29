Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Federated Farmers of New Zealand : Wellbeing Budget should have worked with farmers on conservation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 11:39pm EDT
Wellbeing Budget should have worked with farmers on conservation

The 2019 Budget has left Federated Farmers questioning why the Government's first Wellbeing budget has left a critical gap in its commitment to conservation.

There is no additional funding for the QEII National Trust or the Ngā Whenua Rāhui Fund. Plus, woefully inadequate funding for the control of wilding conifers, Feds Arable and Biosecurity spokesperson Karen Williams says.

The extremely modest increase in funding for the National Wilding Conifer Control Programme means its work will be going backwards in terms of managing this out-of-control pest.

'We hoped to see the wilding conifer programme receive more like $25 million per year.

'It's a $250 million problem growing at 20 per cent per year. We are not even going to hold our own at $10 million.

'By ignoring the problem all the Government is doing is pushing the responsibility further down the line for someone else to fix. If the country is not going to take pest plant wilding conifers seriously then it's about time it was just said out loud.'

QEII and the Department of Conservation's Ngā Whenua Rāhui funded covenants provide the most cost effective and secure method of protecting and enhancing biodiversity values on private land.

Federated Farmers has worked closely with other non-government organisations and the Government on developing a workable National Biodiversity Strategy as part of the Biodiversity Collaborative Group. This group has identified the benefits of supporting the protection of indigenous biodiversity on private and Māori-owned land respectively. The benefits cannot be overstated and the demand for new covenants have outstripped demand.

'The Crown and the public expect greater protection of biodiversity value on private land to occur. How can work continue if the Government is not prepared to help fund it?'

QEII covenants protect more than 180,000 hectares on private land and play a critical role as a refuge for some of New Zealand's rarest and most endangered ecosystems.

'It's unfortunate the Government can't see its way to support conservation efforts with a tried and true track record.'

Disclaimer

Federated Farmers of New Zealand published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 03:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/29Dollar holds up near two-year peak on trade-war, growth worries
RE
05/29MUST XI TV : Popular Chinese and American Anchors Square Off on Trade -- Update
DJ
05/29China's Hansoh Pharma secures GIC, Boyu Capital among investors for up to $1 billion HK IPO
RE
05/29FEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Wellbeing Budget should have worked with farmers on conservation
PU
05/29China to continue anti-dumping levies on tetrachloroethylene from EU, U.S.
RE
05/29Fox host, Chinese state TV anchor face off over trade war
RE
05/29Taking aim at U.S., China says provoking trade disputes is 'naked economic terrorism'
RE
05/29Taking aim at U.S., China says provoking trade disputes is 'naked economic terrorism'
RE
05/29GLOBAL STOCKS TO KEEP CLIMBING BUT TRADE WAR A MAJOR HURDLE : Reuters Poll
RE
05/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
3LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China set to control rare earth supply for years due to processing dominance
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Disney CEO says it will be 'difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion l..
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing aims for first flight of 777X in late June - sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About