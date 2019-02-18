Federated Farmers of New Zealand : and Gallagher forge new business relationship

Federated Farmers and Gallagher forge new business relationship

Long-standing contributor to New Zealand agriculture Gallagher Ltd and Federated Farmers are joining forces to form a new business partnership.

Feds recognises Gallagher as a leader in its field, having more than 80 years' experience as a leading technology company in the animal management, security and fuel systems industries.

Feds and Gallagher's shared values of providing solutions for rural communities has sparked the new relationship.

Gallagher Marketing Manager Darrell Jones says the partnership aims to find ways to better align innovative solutions with what's happening on farm.

'We want to give Federated Farmers members support in assisting with compliance and legislation.

'So we see great value in Federated Farmers providing us with sector insights around on-farm legislative updates and changes to help us with this. We believe in the power of technology-based solutions to transform the lives of farmers across New Zealand'.

Bill Gallagher famously invented the first electric fence in the 1930s, quite literally sparking innovative electric fencing systems.

Feds members can expect to benefit from the business partnership in 2019 with innovative on-farm solutions from Gallagher, which include EID (NAIT) tag readers and insulated line posts.

Federated Farmers GM Commercial Graham Hill says Gallagher's long history with the rural sector and its focus of improving life on the farm aligns well with what Feds does every day.

'Our partnerships are an important part of our business and we look for like-minded culture and values,in our partnerships and . Gallagher clearly fits this profile. We look forward to working with the Gallagher team into the future'.

