Federated Wireless : Announces Appointment of Steven Marshall as Senior Advisor

Federated Wireless, the leading shared spectrum technology provider,
today announced the appointment of Steven Marshall as senior advisor to
company leadership. In this role, Marshall will work alongside Federated
Wireless’ executive team on strategy development and scaling of the
business as the Company drives commercialization of CBRS in the U.S.,
and supports the evaluation and adoption of shared spectrum globally.
“Steven’s track record as a company executive and wireless industry
association leader is unmatched,” said Iyad Tarazi, President and CEO of
Federated Wireless. “We are pleased to continue working with Steven as
we transition from Leading The Wave on the commercialization of CBRS, to
driving the propagation of the shared spectrum model to additional bands
within the U.S., and globally.”
Until recently, Marshall was the Group Executive Vice President of
American Tower Corporation and President of their U.S. Tower business
for nearly 10 years. During this time he doubled the tower count and
revenues, and more than tripled profit and cash flows of the U.S.
business. He also oversaw the integration of two $5Bn tower
acquisitions, multiple smaller acquisitions and significant organic
investment.
While responsible for American Tower’s U.S. business, Marshall was also
a Director of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), and its
Chairman in 2017 and 2018. He served as a Director of the Competitive
Carriers Association (CCA), the U.S. wireless communications association
CTIA, and Federated Wireless. He is currently Chairman of Next Gen
Access, UK, a fiber optic cable developer providing wholesale broadband
infrastructure; and is on the advisory board of Allied Minds Plc. He is
a member of the Institute of Management, the Institute of Directors and
the Chartered Institute of Building.
Prior to joining American Tower, Marshall served in a number of
leadership and business development roles for National Grid Plc from
1997. Between 2003 and 2007, Marshall was CEO at National Grid Wireless,
where he led the wireless and broadcast tower infrastructure business in
the U.S. and UK, while also holding directorships with Digital UK and
FreeView. From 2000 to 2003 he was Executive Chairman of Intelig, the
competitive national long distance telecommunications carrier in Brazil,
which was a joint venture between National Grid, Sprint and France
Telecom.
“Federated Wireless has been instrumental in the development and
commercialization of CBRS, playing a critical role in the shaping the
technology, standards and government regulations needed to make it a
reality,” said Marshall. “With commercial deployments underway in the
U.S., government agencies globally now have the validation they have
been waiting for. I look forward to working with Iyad and the rest of
the Federated Wireless executive team to lead the wireless industry
through the shared spectrum revolution.”
Marshall earned an M.B.A. from Manchester Business School in Manchester,
England, and a Bachelor of Science with honors in Building and Civil
Engineering from the Victoria University of Manchester, England.
About Federated Wireless
Federated Wireless is leading the wireless industry through the shared
spectrum revolution, eliminating the decades-old problem of spectrum
scarcity. The Company offers the industry’s only end-to-end Spectrum
Controller, enabling government and commercial users to securely share
the same spectrum band. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Federated
Wireless is removing the multi-billion dollar price tag associated with
spectrum access, allowing for the creation of new wireless carriers and
business models. For more information, please visit: www.federatedwireless.com.
