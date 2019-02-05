Federated Wireless : Announces Appointment of Steven Marshall as Senior Advisor

Top Wireless Industry Executive to Work Alongside Federated Wireless Leadership as Company Commercializes CBRS in U.S. and Eyes Global Adoption of Shared Spectrum Model

Federated Wireless, the leading shared spectrum technology provider, today announced the appointment of Steven Marshall as senior advisor to company leadership. In this role, Marshall will work alongside Federated Wireless’ executive team on strategy development and scaling of the business as the Company drives commercialization of CBRS in the U.S., and supports the evaluation and adoption of shared spectrum globally.

“Steven’s track record as a company executive and wireless industry association leader is unmatched,” said Iyad Tarazi, President and CEO of Federated Wireless. “We are pleased to continue working with Steven as we transition from Leading The Wave on the commercialization of CBRS, to driving the propagation of the shared spectrum model to additional bands within the U.S., and globally.”

Until recently, Marshall was the Group Executive Vice President of American Tower Corporation and President of their U.S. Tower business for nearly 10 years. During this time he doubled the tower count and revenues, and more than tripled profit and cash flows of the U.S. business. He also oversaw the integration of two $5Bn tower acquisitions, multiple smaller acquisitions and significant organic investment.

While responsible for American Tower’s U.S. business, Marshall was also a Director of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA), and its Chairman in 2017 and 2018. He served as a Director of the Competitive Carriers Association (CCA), the U.S. wireless communications association CTIA, and Federated Wireless. He is currently Chairman of Next Gen Access, UK, a fiber optic cable developer providing wholesale broadband infrastructure; and is on the advisory board of Allied Minds Plc. He is a member of the Institute of Management, the Institute of Directors and the Chartered Institute of Building.

Prior to joining American Tower, Marshall served in a number of leadership and business development roles for National Grid Plc from 1997. Between 2003 and 2007, Marshall was CEO at National Grid Wireless, where he led the wireless and broadcast tower infrastructure business in the U.S. and UK, while also holding directorships with Digital UK and FreeView. From 2000 to 2003 he was Executive Chairman of Intelig, the competitive national long distance telecommunications carrier in Brazil, which was a joint venture between National Grid, Sprint and France Telecom.

“Federated Wireless has been instrumental in the development and commercialization of CBRS, playing a critical role in the shaping the technology, standards and government regulations needed to make it a reality,” said Marshall. “With commercial deployments underway in the U.S., government agencies globally now have the validation they have been waiting for. I look forward to working with Iyad and the rest of the Federated Wireless executive team to lead the wireless industry through the shared spectrum revolution.”

Marshall earned an M.B.A. from Manchester Business School in Manchester, England, and a Bachelor of Science with honors in Building and Civil Engineering from the Victoria University of Manchester, England.

About Federated Wireless

Federated Wireless is leading the wireless industry through the shared spectrum revolution, eliminating the decades-old problem of spectrum scarcity. The Company offers the industry’s only end-to-end Spectrum Controller, enabling government and commercial users to securely share the same spectrum band. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Federated Wireless is removing the multi-billion dollar price tag associated with spectrum access, allowing for the creation of new wireless carriers and business models. For more information, please visit: www.federatedwireless.com.

