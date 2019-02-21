Federated Wireless : Leading the Wave With First Round of CBRS Customer Deployments

Company’s CBRS Deployment Momentum Signals Accelerated Industry Adoption, Fueled by Wide Range of Band 48 Devices Now Available

Federated Wireless today announced the submission of a supplement to its Initial Commercial Deployment (ICD) application to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), expanding it to include planned deployments from 25 customers spanning all 50 states and the District of Columbia. This ICD application supplement signals accelerated industry adoption of CBRS across vertical markets as full commercialization approaches and a wide-range of Band 48 compatible devices are introduced.

“As we expected, the reality of commercialization has opened up a whole new round of interest and innovation, especially in the Private 4G/5G market,” said Iyad Tarazi, President and CEO, Federated Wireless. “Enterprises from hospitality to healthcare to property management are understanding the value that private networks can bring to their business. The manufacturing, utility and transportation sectors are exploring the use of CBRS for Industrial IoT (IIoT). From smart cities to smart agriculture – the early conversations are turning into deployments, and we’re working with a new set of partners to bring simplicity to these private networks.”

The Federated Wireless Spectrum-as-a-Service offering brings the benefits of interference-free spectrum to a variety of customers and locations with multiple business models. Customers included within Federated Wireless’ ICD application span a broad range of markets and use cases, including:

ExteNet Systems, a leading provider of Neutral Host solutions, has partnered with Federated Wireless to roll out CBRS service in over 1,000 sites in the coming months. The installations will provide fixed wireless services and offer Private LTE as a managed service to their customers through both indoor and outdoor networks. Deployments will include high power CPEs that connect to outdoor CBRS towers using LTE and communicate in-home to existing consumer electronics via Wi-Fi.

Syniverse has partnered with Federated Wireless to launch a Private LTE CBRS solution, which will first be deployed at their flagship global headquarters. The integrated CBRS solution will enable both communication service providers and enterprises to set up Private LTE networks that offer easy deployment, superior coverage, higher-quality user experience, greater security, and support a variety of new applications and use cases.

As an important indicator of commercial readiness, Band 48 devices are now entering the market as well. This week Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 with full support for CBRS across the product line. Add that to Google Pixel 3 Band 48 phones, Sierra Wireless Band 48 modules for Enterprise devices like laptops, and Cradlepoint Band 48 devices for IIoT, and it is clear that the device bottleneck is broken and CBRS deployments can begin in earnest across all key industries.

"The release of the Galaxy S10 isn't just a milestone for us, but one for the wireless market as a whole," said Taher Behbehani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Mobile B2B Division at Samsung Electronics America. "Among its many innovative features, the Galaxy S10 includes Band 48 support, making it the first truly flagship device to bring CBRS connectivity into everyone's pockets."

Leading the Wave into new markets that are developing faster than originally predicted, Federated Wireless is a founding member of the Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA), which was formally announced this month. As a founding member, Federated Wireless will work with fellow members to explore how CBRS can be used to meet utility companies’ high-speed connectivity needs for applications like cost effective and secure energy monitoring and wildfire risk mitigation.

ICD Customer Quotes

“As one of the first solution providers to trial and launch CBRS-ready networks, it’s gratifying to be part of the realization of these early deployments,” said Tormod Larsen, Vice President and CTO of ExteNet Systems. “The number of potential indoor and outdoor use cases, including private networks and the rural broadband delivery challenge, makes CBRS a highly attractive option. Our partnership with Federated Wireless will be vital in addressing various such environments going forward.”

“With Syniverse’s secure network capabilities and Federated Wireless’s spectrum-sharing proficiency, we’ve successfully launched a CBRS-based LTE network,” said Michael O’Brien, Group Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy, Syniverse. “The network offers service to companies that need to take advantage of an LTE network with in-building and outdoor coverage, and capacity expansion on a massive scale. The network also offers an alternative to unsecured Wi-Fi connectivity and one that is easily deployable and offers cost-efficient local network capabilities.”

About Federated Wireless

