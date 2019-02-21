Federated Wireless : Leading the Wave With First Round of CBRS Customer Deployments

Federated Wireless today announced the submission of a supplement to its
Initial Commercial Deployment (ICD) application to the Federal
Communications Commission (FCC), expanding it to include planned
deployments from 25 customers spanning all 50 states and the District of
Columbia. This ICD application supplement signals accelerated industry
adoption of CBRS across vertical markets as full commercialization
approaches and a wide-range of Band 48 compatible devices are introduced.
“As we expected, the reality of commercialization has opened up a whole
new round of interest and innovation, especially in the Private 4G/5G
market,” said Iyad Tarazi, President and CEO, Federated Wireless.
“Enterprises from hospitality to healthcare to property management are
understanding the value that private networks can bring to their
business. The manufacturing, utility and transportation sectors are
exploring the use of CBRS for Industrial IoT (IIoT). From smart cities
to smart agriculture – the early conversations are turning into
deployments, and we’re working with a new
set of partners to bring simplicity to these private networks.”
The Federated Wireless Spectrum-as-a-Service offering brings the
benefits of interference-free spectrum to a variety of customers and
locations with multiple business models. Customers included within
Federated Wireless’ ICD application span a broad range of markets and
use cases, including:
-
ExteNet Systems, a leading provider of Neutral Host solutions, has
partnered with Federated Wireless to roll out CBRS service in over
1,000 sites in the coming months. The installations will provide fixed
wireless services and offer Private LTE as a managed service to their
customers through both indoor and outdoor networks. Deployments will
include high power CPEs that connect to outdoor CBRS towers using LTE
and communicate in-home to existing consumer electronics via Wi-Fi.
-
Syniverse has partnered with Federated Wireless to launch a Private
LTE CBRS solution, which will first be deployed at their flagship
global headquarters. The integrated CBRS solution will enable both
communication service providers and enterprises to set up Private LTE
networks that offer easy deployment, superior coverage, higher-quality
user experience, greater security, and support a variety of new
applications and use cases.
As an important indicator of commercial readiness, Band 48 devices are
now entering the market as well. This week Samsung launched the Galaxy
S10 with full support for CBRS across the product line. Add that to
Google Pixel 3 Band 48 phones, Sierra Wireless Band 48 modules for
Enterprise devices like laptops, and Cradlepoint Band 48 devices for
IIoT, and it is clear that the device bottleneck is broken and CBRS
deployments can begin in earnest across all key industries.
"The release of the Galaxy S10 isn't just a milestone for us, but one
for the wireless market as a whole," said Taher Behbehani, Senior Vice
President and General Manager, Mobile B2B Division at Samsung
Electronics America. "Among its many innovative features, the Galaxy S10
includes Band 48 support, making it the first truly flagship device to
bring CBRS connectivity into everyone's pockets."
Leading the Wave into new markets that are developing faster than
originally predicted, Federated Wireless is a founding member of the
Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA), which was formally
announced this month. As a founding member, Federated Wireless will
work with fellow members to explore how CBRS can be used to meet utility
companies’ high-speed connectivity needs for applications like cost
effective and secure energy monitoring and wildfire risk mitigation.
ICD Customer Quotes
-
“As one of the first solution providers to trial and launch CBRS-ready
networks, it’s gratifying to be part of the realization of these early
deployments,” said Tormod Larsen, Vice President and CTO of ExteNet
Systems. “The number of potential indoor and outdoor use cases,
including private networks and the rural broadband delivery challenge,
makes CBRS a highly attractive option. Our partnership with Federated
Wireless will be vital in addressing various such environments going
forward.”
-
“With Syniverse’s secure network capabilities and Federated Wireless’s
spectrum-sharing proficiency, we’ve successfully launched a CBRS-based
LTE network,” said Michael
O’Brien, Group Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy,
Syniverse. “The network offers service to companies that need to take
advantage of an LTE network with in-building and outdoor coverage, and
capacity expansion on a massive scale. The network also offers an
alternative to unsecured Wi-Fi connectivity and one that is easily
deployable and offers cost-efficient local network capabilities.”
About Federated Wireless
Federated Wireless is leading the wireless industry through the shared
spectrum revolution, eliminating the decades-old problem of spectrum
scarcity. The Company offers the industry’s only end-to-end spectrum
controller, enabling government and commercial users to securely share
the same spectrum band. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Federated
Wireless is removing the multi-billion dollar price tag associated with
spectrum access, allowing for the creation of new wireless carriers and
business models. www.federatedwireless.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005521/en/