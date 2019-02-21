Federated Wireless : and Packet Announce “Wireless Test Kitchen” to Accelerate Developer Innovation in Private LTE

Joint platform integration to enable a fully API-driven solution for wireless connectivity

Taking the next step towards a developer-led model for wireless infrastructure, Federated Wireless and Packet today announced a joint “Wireless Test Kitchen” in Boston, MA that allows developers and Enterprises to programmatically build mobile network solutions. The joint lab, which will be available starting in March, combines Federated Wireless’ shared spectrum technology and deep partner network ecosystem with Packet’s automated bare metal edge cloud and DevOps ecosystem to enable Private LTE in a fully cloud-based model.

The “Wireless Test Kitchen,” which is located in Packet’s new Foxborough, MA edge cloud site next to Gillette Stadium, provides a test bed for a range of enterprise wireless use cases including Industrial IoT (IIoT), smart cities, and entertainment. The site can control shared spectrum assets throughout Boston metro, enabling developers, enterprises, research institutions and solution providers to innovate with production ready wireless access in their backyard.

The two companies bring a massive ecosystem that includes over 20 OEMs pre-integrated into Federated Wireless’ Spectrum Controller and over 15,000 developers and leading DevOps integrations, such as HashiCorp’s Terraform and Red Hat Ansible, through Packet’s cloud platform.

“Our Enterprise customers are excited about the opportunity that shared spectrum offers for deploying their own private wireless networks,” said Iyad Tarazi, President and CEO of Federated Wireless. “When they started to see the value, they asked for the next innovation, and that was the ability to build in a completely developer led model. We realized that we could solve this problem by partnering with Packet to deliver fully automated Private LTE building blocks in an environment designed for innovation.”

To support the “Wireless Test Kitchen,” as well as to encourage commercial deployments, the two companies have integrated Federated Wireless’ Spectrum Controller into Packet’s bare-metal platform. Packet users can spin up high performance bare metal cloud nodes to support applications, directly connect to Federated Wireless’ Spectrum Controller and offer zero latency access to their private wireless network. Along with Federated Wireless’ OEM partners, the solution dramatically simplifies private mobile network deployment and operations.

In addition to bare metal and connectivity resources, customers using the “Wireless Test Kitchen” will be provided expertise from both Federated Wireless and Packet to help design and execute production-grade projects. This Spring, the integration will expand to feature deeper API alignment, allowing developers to innovate on spectrum and connectivity just like with other cloud-based applications.

“Developers are famous for bringing disruptive innovation up and down the application stack,” said Zachary Smith, Packet’s CEO. “By enabling Federated Wireless’ connectivity solution as a fully automated API experience, and providing an easily accessible test environment, our goal is to open up the frontier of wireless connectivity to developers.”

Developers and companies can request access via info@federatedwireless.com or wireless@packet.com.

About Federated Wireless

Federated Wireless is Leading the Wave with the creation of services that deliver wireless connectivity in new ways to meet rapidly evolving consumer, business and industry needs. The Company offers integrated software, platforms and partners for automated private mobile networks and provides the industry’s only end-to-end Spectrum Controller, eliminating the decades-old problem of spectrum scarcity and removing the multi-billion dollar price tag associated with spectrum access. Headquartered in Arlington, Va., Federated Wireless simplifies enterprise network deployments and allows for the creation of innovative wireless services and business models. For more information, please visit: www.federatedwireless.com.

About Packet

Packet is the leading bare metal automation platform for developers. Its proprietary technology automates physical servers and networks without the use of virtualization or multi-tenancy, powering over 60k deploys each month across its global public cloud. Packet also offers a “go anywhere” Edge cloud model and an Enterprise product for use in large-scale on-premise environments. Learn more at www.packet.com.

