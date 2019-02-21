Federated Wireless : and Packet Announce “Wireless Test Kitchen” to Accelerate Developer Innovation in Private LTE

Joint platform integration to enable a fully API-driven solution for
wireless connectivity
Taking the next step towards a developer-led model for wireless
infrastructure, Federated Wireless and Packet today announced a joint
“Wireless Test Kitchen” in Boston, MA that allows developers and
Enterprises to programmatically build mobile network solutions. The
joint lab, which will be available starting in March, combines Federated
Wireless’ shared spectrum technology and deep partner network ecosystem
with Packet’s automated bare metal edge cloud and DevOps ecosystem to
enable Private LTE in a fully cloud-based model.
The “Wireless Test Kitchen,” which is located in Packet’s new
Foxborough, MA edge cloud site next to Gillette Stadium, provides a test
bed for a range of enterprise wireless use cases including Industrial
IoT (IIoT), smart cities, and entertainment. The site can control shared
spectrum assets throughout Boston metro, enabling developers,
enterprises, research institutions and solution providers to innovate
with production ready wireless access in their backyard.
The two companies bring a massive ecosystem that includes over 20 OEMs
pre-integrated into Federated Wireless’ Spectrum Controller and over
15,000 developers and leading DevOps integrations, such as HashiCorp’s
Terraform and Red Hat Ansible, through Packet’s cloud platform.
“Our Enterprise customers are excited about the opportunity that shared
spectrum offers for deploying their own private wireless networks,” said
Iyad Tarazi, President and CEO of Federated Wireless. “When they started
to see the value, they asked for the next innovation, and that was the
ability to build in a completely developer led model. We realized that
we could solve this problem by partnering with Packet to deliver fully
automated Private LTE building blocks in an environment designed for
innovation.”
To support the “Wireless Test Kitchen,” as well as to encourage
commercial deployments, the two companies have integrated Federated
Wireless’ Spectrum Controller into Packet’s bare-metal platform. Packet
users can spin up high performance bare metal cloud nodes to support
applications, directly connect to Federated Wireless’ Spectrum
Controller and offer zero latency access to their private wireless
network. Along with Federated Wireless’ OEM partners, the solution
dramatically simplifies private mobile network deployment and operations.
In addition to bare metal and connectivity resources, customers using
the “Wireless Test Kitchen” will be provided expertise from both
Federated Wireless and Packet to help design and execute
production-grade projects. This Spring, the integration will expand to
feature deeper API alignment, allowing developers to innovate on
spectrum and connectivity just like with other cloud-based applications.
“Developers are famous for bringing disruptive innovation up and down
the application stack,” said Zachary Smith, Packet’s CEO. “By enabling
Federated Wireless’ connectivity solution as a fully automated API
experience, and providing an easily accessible test environment, our
goal is to open up the frontier of wireless connectivity to developers.”
Developers and companies can request access via info@federatedwireless.com
or wireless@packet.com.
About Federated Wireless
Federated Wireless is Leading the Wave with the creation of services
that deliver wireless connectivity in new ways to meet rapidly evolving
consumer, business and industry needs. The Company offers integrated
software, platforms and partners for automated private mobile networks
and provides the industry’s only end-to-end Spectrum Controller,
eliminating the decades-old problem of spectrum scarcity and removing
the multi-billion dollar price tag associated with spectrum access.
Headquartered in Arlington, Va., Federated Wireless simplifies
enterprise network deployments and allows for the creation of innovative
wireless services and business models. For more information, please
visit: www.federatedwireless.com.
About Packet
Packet is the leading bare metal automation platform for developers. Its
proprietary technology automates physical servers and networks without
the use of virtualization or multi-tenancy, powering over 60k deploys
each month across its global public cloud. Packet also offers a “go
anywhere” Edge cloud model and an Enterprise product for use in
large-scale on-premise environments. Learn more at www.packet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005358/en/