Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Class Action Lawsuit against Burgerville LLC for Consumer Data Security Breach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 01:00am CEST

Federman & Sherwood announces that on October 3, 2018, a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of consumers against Burgerville LLC (“Burgerville”), a fast-food chain that operates restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Complaint alleges that Burgerville failed to meet its legal obligation to protect consumers’ personal credit and debit card information, including names, card numbers, expiration dates and CVV numbers found on the back of most cards.

On October 3, 2018, Burgerville announced that the FBI had contacted them on August 22, 2018 regarding a data breach that had occurred in September 2017. Upon investigation, Burgerville discovered, on September 19, 2018, that the breach was still active. According to its website, Burgerville took action on September 30, 2018, to contain the breach and close off the cybercriminals’ access to its systems.

On behalf of herself and all class members, the plaintiff seeks injunctive relief and damages suffered by class members as a result of Burgerville’s actions, including alleged violations of data breach statutes. If you used your credit or debit card at Burgerville from September 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018 and believe you have been affected by the Burgerville’s cybersecurity breach, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 N. Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
(405) 235-1560
rkh@federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:03aATMOS ENERGY : Chamber releases Basin BBQ Blowout winners list
AQ
02:02aPPDAI : Johnson Fistel Announces Investigations of PPDAI Group Inc., Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Eyenovia, Inc. and Dragon Victory International Limited; Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
02:01aWOLTERS KLUWER : PT Guidelines for Muscular Torticollis Management Receive Update
AQ
02:01aRESAAS SERVICES : Announces Change to Its Board of Directors  
AQ
02:01aGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)
GL
02:01aGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Chegg, Inc. (CHGG)
GL
02:01aCADENCE DESIGN : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Webcast
BU
01:59aSANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC. : Black Butte Copper Progress Report
GL
01:56aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : With $15 wage, Amazon joins Seattle's leadership circle
AQ
01:54aSHAKE SHACK : The Seattle Times Bethany Jean Clement column
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Enables the Digital Economy
2U.S. actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
3CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
4STRONGBOW EXPLORATION INC. : STRONGBOW EXPLORATION : Corporate Update
5ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP : ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.