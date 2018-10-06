Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Class Action Lawsuit against Burgerville LLC for Consumer Data Security Breach

Federman & Sherwood announces that on October 3, 2018, a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of consumers against Burgerville LLC (“Burgerville”), a fast-food chain that operates restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Complaint alleges that Burgerville failed to meet its legal obligation to protect consumers’ personal credit and debit card information, including names, card numbers, expiration dates and CVV numbers found on the back of most cards.

On October 3, 2018, Burgerville announced that the FBI had contacted them on August 22, 2018 regarding a data breach that had occurred in September 2017. Upon investigation, Burgerville discovered, on September 19, 2018, that the breach was still active. According to its website, Burgerville took action on September 30, 2018, to contain the breach and close off the cybercriminals’ access to its systems.

On behalf of herself and all class members, the plaintiff seeks injunctive relief and damages suffered by class members as a result of Burgerville’s actions, including alleged violations of data breach statutes. If you used your credit or debit card at Burgerville from September 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018 and believe you have been affected by the Burgerville’s cybersecurity breach, please contact:

Robin Hester

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 N. Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

(405) 235-1560

rkh@federmanlaw.com

