Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Class Action Lawsuit against Burgerville LLC for Consumer Data Security Breach

Federman & Sherwood announces that on October 3, 2018, a class action
lawsuit was filed on behalf of consumers against Burgerville LLC
(“Burgerville”), a fast-food chain that operates restaurants in
Washington and Oregon. The Complaint alleges that Burgerville failed to
meet its legal obligation to protect consumers’ personal credit and
debit card information, including names, card numbers, expiration dates
and CVV numbers found on the back of most cards.
On October 3, 2018, Burgerville announced that the FBI had contacted
them on August 22, 2018 regarding a data breach that had occurred in
September 2017. Upon investigation, Burgerville discovered, on September
19, 2018, that the breach was still active. According to its website,
Burgerville took action on September 30, 2018, to contain the breach and
close off the cybercriminals’ access to its systems.
On behalf of herself and all class members, the plaintiff seeks
injunctive relief and damages suffered by class members as a result of
Burgerville’s actions, including alleged violations of data breach
statutes. If you used your credit or debit card at Burgerville from
September 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018 and believe you have been
affected by the Burgerville’s cybersecurity breach, please contact:
Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 N. Pennsylvania
Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
(405) 235-1560
rkh@federmanlaw.com
