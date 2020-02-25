Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CPI Aerostructures, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 01:18pm EST

Federman & Sherwood announces that on February 24, 2020, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is May 18, 2018 through February 14, 2020.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-cpi-aerostructures-inc/

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all CPI Aerostructures, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Friday, April 24, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pARTISTS' UNION : Plácido Domingo made 'inappropriate' sexual advances
AQ
01:52pEBAY : Earns Top Ranking for 2020 Corporate Equality Index
PU
01:47pSPRINGFIELD PROPERTIES : PDMR Shareholding 25.02.20
PU
01:47pGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Full year 2019 results presentation
PU
01:47pGLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS S A : Full year 2019 results press release
PU
01:46pMAUREL & PROM :  Results of the Kama-1 Well in Gabon
BU
01:44pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
01:42pDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : to supply OMK with new special bar and light sections mill
PU
01:42pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Investor Presentation LOW RESOLUTION
PU
01:42pDISCOVERY : OWN LAUNCHES ‘THE OPRAH WINFREY SHOW THE PODCAST'
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3Oil slips for 3rd day as virus fears outweigh supply cuts
4MEGGITT PLC : London stocks fall again after biggest one-day slump since 2015
5MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group