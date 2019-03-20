Federman & Sherwood announces Settlement of Sonic Corporation Data Breach litigation. A class-wide Settlement has been reached with Sonic Corp. (“Sonic”) in a lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio styled In re: Sonic Corp. Customer Data Breach Litigation, Case No. 1:17-md-02807-JSG. The lawsuit alleged claims against several Sonic entities relating to a data breach arising out of a third-party cyber-attack in 2017 that targeted the point of sale systems of Sonic Drive-In locations in an effort to steal customer payment card information (the “Data Breach”). Sonic has denied all of the claims in the lawsuit. The Settlement does not establish who is right, and is not an admission of fault, but rather reflects a compromise to end the lawsuit.

The Settlement includes all residents of the U.S. who made a purchase at any one of the 325 impacted Sonic Drive-In locations and paid using a credit or debit card from April 7, 2017 through October 28, 2017 (the “Relevant Time Period”). You may view the impacted Sonic Drive-In locations at http://www.sonicdatabreachsettlement.com/media/1800857/_impactlist_.pdf.

For additional information about this settlement, please see the Notice at: http://www.sonicdatabreachsettlement.com/media/1800851/notice_.pdf.

If you are a member of the class and would like to make a claim, please go to: https://kccsecure.com/sonicdatabreachsettlement/Claimant.

The deadline to submit a Claim is April 19, 2019.

If you have any questions about the settlement, please contact the Claims Administrator at: http://www.sonicdatabreachsettlement.com/contact-us.aspx.

About Federman & Sherwood

