Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federman & Sherwood : Announces Settlement of Sonic Corporation Data Breach Litigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Federman & Sherwood announces Settlement of Sonic Corporation Data Breach litigation. A class-wide Settlement has been reached with Sonic Corp. (“Sonic”) in a lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio styled In re: Sonic Corp. Customer Data Breach Litigation, Case No. 1:17-md-02807-JSG. The lawsuit alleged claims against several Sonic entities relating to a data breach arising out of a third-party cyber-attack in 2017 that targeted the point of sale systems of Sonic Drive-In locations in an effort to steal customer payment card information (the “Data Breach”). Sonic has denied all of the claims in the lawsuit. The Settlement does not establish who is right, and is not an admission of fault, but rather reflects a compromise to end the lawsuit.

The Settlement includes all residents of the U.S. who made a purchase at any one of the 325 impacted Sonic Drive-In locations and paid using a credit or debit card from April 7, 2017 through October 28, 2017 (the “Relevant Time Period”). You may view the impacted Sonic Drive-In locations at http://www.sonicdatabreachsettlement.com/media/1800857/_impactlist_.pdf.

For additional information about this settlement, please see the Notice at: http://www.sonicdatabreachsettlement.com/media/1800851/notice_.pdf.

If you are a member of the class and would like to make a claim, please go to: https://kccsecure.com/sonicdatabreachsettlement/Claimant.

The deadline to submit a Claim is April 19, 2019.

If you have any questions about the settlement, please contact the Claims Administrator at: http://www.sonicdatabreachsettlement.com/contact-us.aspx.

About Federman & Sherwood

Federman & Sherwood, with offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Dallas, Texas, has been recognized as one of the top consumer and securities class action law firms in the United States having prosecuted cases for data breach, securities class actions, shareholder derivative cases and consumer class actions nationwide in both federal and state courts. To learn more about Federman & Sherwood please visit www.federmanlaw.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aPROTEINTECH : Announces Travel Grant Winners for AACR Annual Meeting 2019
BU
11:16aGENERAL MILLS : Price hikes drive General Mills profit beat, forecast raise
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aVermont Mutual Insurance Group Selects One Inc for Digital Payments
GL
11:16aFRESHII : Target tests unattended snack bar with payment kiosk
AQ
11:16aGovernor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Smile Direct Club to Create More Than 2,000 New Jobs in Middle Tennessee
GL
11:15aCHINA ALL ACCESS : Announcements and Notices - Placing of New Shares under the General Mandate
PU
11:15aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Intel Mobile Communications Denmark, Telenor Denmark, and Aalborg University Complete Project Virtuoso Aimed at Trialing New 5G Technologies more+
PU
11:15aHELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES : Current report
PU
11:15aHB FULLER : Use of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) for Safety in Automobiles
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW delivers 2019 profit warning and plan to cut costs by 12 bln euros
3CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
4KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018
5MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.