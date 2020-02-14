Log in
Federman & Sherwood : Has Filed the First Data Breach Class Action Lawsuit against Altice USA, Inc.

02/14/2020 | 10:56am EST

Federman & Sherwood announces that it has filed the first class action lawsuit against Altice USA, Inc. over its recently announced data breach affecting thousands of current and former employees, and Optimum cable television customers. Federman & Sherwood is a boutique litigation law firm that has been appointed counsel in a number of data breach cases and was the first law firm to initiate an investigation into the data breach at Altice USA, Inc. (“Altice”). In November 2019, multiple Altice employees fell victim to a phishing email campaign, resulting in criminal actors gaining access to employee email accounts. An unencrypted report stored on one of the compromised accounts contained the sensitive personal information of all current Altice employees and of potentially all former employees. Some customers’ personal information was compromised as well. Personal information that may have been accessed included names, employment information, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and some drivers’ license numbers. Altice began notifying affected individuals in February 2020. The personal information compromised in this data breach has already exposed many employees, former employees and consumers to identity theft and other forms of fraud.

If you have information about this data breach, want to discuss this data breach, obtain further information or participate in the litigation, or have any questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact Tiffany Peintner at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.

Tiffany Peintner
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
(405) 235-1560


© Business Wire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group