Federman & Sherwood : Initiates an Investigation of the Cybersecurity Breach of Georgia Institute of Technology

04/12/2019 | 05:54pm EDT

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood initiated an investigation into a data breach at Georgia Institute of Technology (“Georgia Tech”). On April 2, 2019, Georgia Tech announced that it discovered unauthorized access to a web application that exposed personal information for up to 1.3 million individuals, including current and former faculty, students, staff, and student applicants. Georgia Tech claims that it does not know what personal information was taken, but it may include: names, addresses, Social Security numbers and birth dates. Georgia Tech supposedly first learned of this illegal access in late March, 2019.

If you have information about this data breach, want to discuss this data breach, or obtain further information and participate in potential litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact Robin Hester at rkh@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.


© Business Wire 2019
