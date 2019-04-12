Federman & Sherwood : Initiates an Investigation of the Cybersecurity Breach of Georgia Institute of Technology

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood initiated an investigation into a data breach at Georgia Institute of Technology (“Georgia Tech”). On April 2, 2019, Georgia Tech announced that it discovered unauthorized access to a web application that exposed personal information for up to 1.3 million individuals, including current and former faculty, students, staff, and student applicants. Georgia Tech claims that it does not know what personal information was taken, but it may include: names, addresses, Social Security numbers and birth dates. Georgia Tech supposedly first learned of this illegal access in late March, 2019.

