Federman & Sherwood : Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach at Hy-Vee, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood, a boutique litigation law firm that has been appointed counsel in several data breach cases, has initiated an investigation into Hy-Vee, Inc. relating to a data breach affecting debit and credit payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale (“POS”) devices at certain Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops and restaurants (which include Hy-Vee Market Grilles, Hy-Vee Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations that Hy-Vee owns and operates, as well as the cafeteria at Hy-Vee’s West Des Moines corporate office). The data breach affecting cards used at these locations may have been from December 14, 2018 to July 29, 2019 for fuel pumps and beginning January 15, 2019 to July 29, 2019 for restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops. However, illegal access to card and debit card data may have started as early as November 9, 2018, and may have continued through August 2, 2019.

If you want to discuss this data breach, obtain further information or participate in potential litigation, or have any questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact Robin Hester at rkh@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.

Robin Hester

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

(405) 235-1560

