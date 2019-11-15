Log in
Federman & Sherwood : Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach at Solara Medical Supplies, LLC

11/15/2019 | 10:22am EST

Federman & Sherwood, a boutique litigation law firm that has been appointed counsel in several data breach cases, has initiated an investigation into the data breach at Solara Medical Supplies, LLC. (“Solara”). On June 28, 2019, Solar discovered that an unknown actor gained access to its employees Office 365 Accounts as a result of a phishing email campaign. Customer and employee personal information that may have been accessed included first and last names, address, date of birth, social security number, employee identification number, personal medical information, health insurance information, financial information, credit / debit card information, driver’s license / state ID, passport information, password / PIN or account login information, billing / claims information, and Medicare ID / Medicaid ID.

If you have information about this data breach, want to discuss this data breach, obtain further information or participate in potential litigation, or have any questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact Robin Hester at rkh@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.


© Business Wire 2019
