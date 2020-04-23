Log in
Federman & Sherwood : Investigates ACE Universe for Failing to Refund Customers Money for the ACE Comic Con Northeast Event

04/23/2020 | 09:50am EDT

Federman & Sherwood, a boutique class action litigation law firm, is investigating ACE Universe, Inc. for its failure to refund customers money for the ACE Comic Con Northeast event that was to be held in Boston in March, 2020. ACE claimed the three day event was nearly sold out through ticket sales by GrowTix LLC. Over $2 million in ticket sales were reported before the coronavirus pandemic State of Emergency was announced on March 11, 2020. Although ticket sales should have been refunded, it is reported that ACE Universe has not honored its commitment to refund all ticket sales.

If you want additional information about the investigation, please visit: https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-investigates-ace-universe-inc-for-failing-to-refund-customers-money/

If you have additional information about this matter or want to discuss your rights as a ticket holder, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
(405) 235-1560
Email any Inquiries to: or visit our website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2020
