Federman & Sherwood : Investigates ACE Universe for Failing to Refund Customers Money for the ACE Comic Con Northeast Event

Federman & Sherwood, a boutique class action litigation law firm, is investigating ACE Universe, Inc. for its failure to refund customers money for the ACE Comic Con Northeast event that was to be held in Boston in March, 2020. ACE claimed the three day event was nearly sold out through ticket sales by GrowTix LLC. Over $2 million in ticket sales were reported before the coronavirus pandemic State of Emergency was announced on March 11, 2020. Although ticket sales should have been refunded, it is reported that ACE Universe has not honored its commitment to refund all ticket sales.

