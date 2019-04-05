Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Federman & Sherwood : Investigates Retailers Falsely Stating the Origin of Kona Coffee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation of retailers falsely stating the origin of coffee being sold as “Kona” coffee by the following sellers:

Costco Wholesale Corporation
Amazon.com
Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee, Ltd., LLC
Cost Plus/World Market
BBC Assets, LLD d/b/a Boyer’s Coffee Company, Inc.
Java, LLC
Mulvadi Corporation
Copper Moon Coffee, LLC
Gold Coffee Roasters, Inc.
Cameron’s Coffee and Distribution Company
Pacific Coffee, Inc.
The Kroger Co.
Walmart Inc.
Bed Bath and Beyond, Inc.
Albertson’s Companies, Inc.
Safeway Inc.
MNS Ltd.
MarMaxx Operating Corp. d/b/a T.J. Maxx and Marshalls
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Kona coffee, renowned for its distinctive flavor and aroma, is one of the most famous and revered specialty coffees in the world. It has been alleged that coffee grown within the Kona District of the Big Island of Hawaii can be truthfully marketed, labeled and sold as Kona coffee.

If you purchased Kona coffee from any of the sellers listed above, have information to assist in our investigation; or, have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact our office. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience in representing consumers in class actions, investors in securities, derivative and merger-related shareholder class actions, and has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex cases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:30pELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Share of $18.86 as of March 31, 2019
BU
06:29pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Molson Coors Brewing Company To Contact The Firm
GL
06:27pMAS GOLD : Ronald Netolitzky Announces Purchase of Units of MAS Gold Corp.
AQ
06:23pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Accused of Misleading Shareholders
BU
06:23pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
06:19pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : AT&T Inc. (T) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
06:18pBUCKEYE PARTNERS L P : BPL Takes Additional Steps Toward Bi-Directional Laurel Service
PU
06:18pPS BUSINESS PARKS : GLENDALE, California — PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Addition to the S&P MidCap 400 Index
PU
06:13pUNITED CONTINENTAL : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:13pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO : Notice to shareholders
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC : ELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Est..
2GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC : GLOBAL DAILY FANTASY SPORTS INC :. announces closing a first tranche of its ..
3AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
4AT&T : AT&T : DIRECTV Offers Exclusive Virtual Channel for Game of Thrones Fans
5LEVI STRAUSS : CORRECTING and REPLACING Levi Strauss & Co. to Revise Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About