Federman & Sherwood : Investigates Retailers Falsely Stating the Origin of Kona Coffee

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation of retailers falsely stating the origin of coffee being sold as “Kona” coffee by the following sellers:

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Amazon.com

Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee, Ltd., LLC

Cost Plus/World Market

BBC Assets, LLD d/b/a Boyer’s Coffee Company, Inc.

Java, LLC

Mulvadi Corporation

Copper Moon Coffee, LLC

Gold Coffee Roasters, Inc.

Cameron’s Coffee and Distribution Company

Pacific Coffee, Inc.

The Kroger Co.

Walmart Inc.

Bed Bath and Beyond, Inc.

Albertson’s Companies, Inc.

Safeway Inc.

MNS Ltd.

MarMaxx Operating Corp. d/b/a T.J. Maxx and Marshalls

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Kona coffee, renowned for its distinctive flavor and aroma, is one of the most famous and revered specialty coffees in the world. It has been alleged that coffee grown within the Kona District of the Big Island of Hawaii can be truthfully marketed, labeled and sold as Kona coffee.

If you purchased Kona coffee from any of the sellers listed above, have information to assist in our investigation; or, have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact our office. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience in representing consumers in class actions, investors in securities, derivative and merger-related shareholder class actions, and has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex cases.

