Federman & Sherwood : Investigates Retailers Falsely Stating the Origin of Kona Coffee

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation of
retailers falsely stating the origin of coffee being sold as “Kona”
coffee by the following sellers:
Costco Wholesale Corporation
Amazon.com
Hawaiian Isles Kona
Coffee, Ltd., LLC
Cost Plus/World Market
BBC Assets, LLD d/b/a
Boyer’s Coffee Company, Inc.
Java, LLC
Mulvadi Corporation
Copper
Moon Coffee, LLC
Gold Coffee Roasters, Inc.
Cameron’s Coffee
and Distribution Company
Pacific Coffee, Inc.
The Kroger Co.
Walmart
Inc.
Bed Bath and Beyond, Inc.
Albertson’s Companies, Inc.
Safeway
Inc.
MNS Ltd.
MarMaxx Operating Corp. d/b/a T.J. Maxx and
Marshalls
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.
Kona coffee, renowned for its distinctive flavor and aroma, is one of
the most famous and revered specialty coffees in the world. It has been
alleged that coffee grown within the Kona District of the Big Island of
Hawaii can be truthfully marketed, labeled and sold as Kona coffee.
If you purchased Kona coffee from any of the sellers listed above, have
information to assist in our investigation; or, have any questions or
concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please
contact our office. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide
experience in representing consumers in class actions, investors in
securities, derivative and merger-related shareholder class actions, and
has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex cases.
