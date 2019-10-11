Federman & Sherwood : Reminds Consumers of the Claims Filing Deadline in a Settlement With LeafFilter North, LLC and LeafFilter North of Texas, LLC for Consumer Data Security Breach

Federman & Sherwood reminds consumers affected by the LeafFilter Data Breach of the upcoming deadline to file a settlement claim by November 5, 2019. On July 9, 2019, the Honorable Judge David Alan Ezra entered a Preliminary Approval Order of the proposed settlement in the case styled Michael W. Tilleman v. LeafFilter North, LLC and LeafFilter North of Texas, LLC, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Case No. 18-cv-1152-DAE.

The court scheduled a hearing for final approval of the settlement for November 25, 2019.

Please visit www.consumerproductsettlement.com for any questions about the settlement.

To benefit from this settlement you must file a settlement claim on or before November 5, 2019.

