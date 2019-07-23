Log in
Federman & Sherwood : Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc.

07/23/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

On June 6, 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH). Federman & Sherwood reminds current and former shareholders of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. that they only have until Monday, August 5, 2019 to move the court for appointment as a lead plaintiff in this case. The Complaint alleges violations of Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act, and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you purchased Beazer Homes USA, Inc. shares between August 1, 2014 and May 2, 2019, have large losses as a result of your trades during this time period, and wish to join this litigation as a potential lead plaintiff, please contact our office as soon as possible or visit: https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-reminds-investors-of-imminent-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-the-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-beazer-homes-usa-inc/

Our firm seeks to recover damages on behalf of the Class. Federman & Sherwood has extensive experience and expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud. We represent investors throughout the country in shareholder litigation.

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
(405) 235-1560/Fax: (405) 239-2112
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com - www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2019
