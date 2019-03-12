Log in
Fee Rate Advisory #2 for Fiscal Year 2019

03/12/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that starting on April 16, 2019, the fee rates applicable to most securities transactions will be set at $20.70 per million dollars.

Consequently, each SRO will continue to pay the Commission a rate of $13.00 per million for covered sales occurring on charge dates through April 15, 2019, and a rate of $20.70 per million for covered sales occurring on charge dates on or after April 16, 2019. The fee rate for fiscal year 2019 compares similarly to the fee rates in years prior to 2018.  As noted in the last advisory, the lower rate in 2018 was in part the result of a substantially higher dollar amount of covered sales.

For more information on the term “charge date,” please refer to Rule 31(a)(3) and Exchange Act Release No. 49928 at http://www.sec.gov/rules/final/34-49928.htm.

The assessment on security futures transactions will remain unchanged at $0.0042 for each round turn transaction.

The Commission determined these new rates in accordance with Section 31 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  These adjustments do not directly affect the amount of funding available to the SEC.

The Office of Interpretation and Guidance in the Commission’s Division of Trading and Markets is available for questions on Section 31 at (202) 551-5777, or by email at tradingandmarkets@sec.gov.

The Commission will issue further notices on its website as appropriate to keep the public informed of developments relating to the effective dates of the fee rates under Section 31.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
