Feed Outlook: September 2018

09/14/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

Feed Outlook No. (FDS-18i) 26 pp

by Thomas Capehart, Olga Liefert, and David W. Olson

The September 2018 Feed Outlook report contains estimates for 2017/18 and projections for 2018/19 U.S. and global feed markets based on the most current World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate.

Keywords: Coarse grains, corn, sorghum, barley, oats, wheat, trade, feed and residual, food and industrial use, international production, animal units, grain consuming animal units, exports, imports

ERS - Economic Research Service published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 19:07:05 UTC
