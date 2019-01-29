Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Feedzai : and DataRobot Partner to Help Banks Fight Financial Crime with Advanced Machine Learning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 03:24am EST

The integration bolsters out-of-the-box artificial intelligence capabilities for banks and other financial institutions to fight fraud and money laundering

Feedzai, a leading provider of fraud prevention and anti-money laundering products built on artificial intelligence and DataRobot, the leading provider of machine learning tools across industries, have partnered to allow banks, merchants, processors, and other financial institutions to incorporate DataRobot machine learning models directly into the Feedzai platform to create a superior platform for financial crime detection.

DataRobot is widely used throughout the banking industry to automate the creation of advanced machine learning models to mitigate exposure to many types of risk, including fraud detection and anti-money laundering. These powerful models can now be integrated into Feedzai’s platform via the OpenML platform announced in 2018.

Feedzai customers benefit from having these models easily integrated into an end to end omnichannel platform purposely built for financial crime detection, including sub-10 millisecond latencies and high availability. Furthermore, data scientists gain the flexibility to perform the entire data science loop (data cleaning and analysis, feature engineering, model training and testing) within the Feedzai platform, or augment the process by importing an external model, leveraging the expertise of the broader data science ecosystem. Additionally, after creating or importing a model, users can leverage Feedzai’s AI tools to boost detection such as our automated rules engine, advanced link analysis, Risk ledger, and Genome.

“Over the last year, we’ve focused our product efforts on giving our customers the best possible tools, while giving them the flexibility to choose the tools and technology that make sense for their teams,” says Saurabh Bajaj, Feedzai’s SVP of Product. “This integration with DataRobot enables us to further open the Feedzai platform to powerful machine learning algorithms into our platform to offer even more of the world’s advanced AI tools to our customers. This is how we’re democratizing AI for our customers. ”

According to Seann Gardiner, SVP of Business Development at DataRobot: "Our partnership with Feedzai gives banks and other financial institutions the flexibility to use the machine learning technology and tools that best fit their needs. The combination of Feedzai’s impressive threat detection technology and our world-class automated machine learning capabilities create a best-of-breed solution to fight fraud with unprecedented accuracy.”

For more information and to schedule a demo of the product and tools in action, please see more information at: https://feedzai.com/machine-intelligence/platform/.

# # #

About Feedzai

Feedzai is the market leader in fighting fraud with AI. We’re coding the future of commerce with today’s most advanced risk management platform powered by big data and machine learning. Founded and developed by data scientists and aerospace engineers, Feedzai has one mission: to make banking and commerce safe. The world’s largest banks, processors, and retailers use Feedzai’s fraud prevention and anti-money laundering products to manage risk, while improving customer experience. Learn more about Feedzai at www.feedzai.com.

About DataRobot

DataRobot is the category creator and leading provider of automated machine learning. Organizations worldwide use DataRobot to empower the teams they already have in place to rapidly build and deploy machine learning models and create advanced AI applications. With a library of hundreds of the most powerful open source machine learning algorithms, the DataRobot platform encapsulates every best practice and safeguard to accelerate and scale data science capabilities while maximizing transparency, accuracy and collaboration. By making data scientists more productive and enabling the democratization of data science, DataRobot helps organizations transform into AI-driven enterprises. With offices around the globe, DataRobot is backed by $225 million in funding from top-tier firms, including New Enterprise Associates, Sapphire Ventures, Meritech and DFJ. For more information, visit www.datarobot.com, and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:56aPG&E : Files for Bankruptcy Following California Wildfires -- Update
DJ
03:54aELEMENT 25 : Reconnaissance Gold Exploration Programme Green Dam Project
PU
03:54aINCITEC PIVOT : Unplanned downtime affecting FY19 ...
PU
03:53aLG ELECTRONICS : Styler Heralds future of total clothing care
AQ
03:53aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE & Sumitomo Sign Agreement with SEWA to Develop, Build & Operate Sharjah's First Independent Combined Cycle Power Plant
AQ
03:53aKSE-100 index adds 155 points
AQ
03:51aARGONAUT GOLD : Receives Federal Government Approval of Magino Environmental Assessment
AQ
03:51aISOENERGY : Intersects Strong Uranium Mineralization in the First Two Follow-Up Drill Holes at the Hurricane Zone
AQ
03:51aPETRA DIAMONDS : Interim Revenue, Production Rise As Debt Levels Expand
AQ
03:51aAAK : Invitation to AAK's presentation of the fourth quarter and year-end report 2018 on February 8
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2VALE : VALE : stock plunges after Brazil disaster; $19 billion in market value lost
3DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : sees profit at lower end of range, shares down
4SAP : SAP : sets restructuring after fourth-quarter shows some weakness
5ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 4Q Net Profit Falls; Announces EUR1.5 Billion Buyback

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.