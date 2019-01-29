Feedzai : and DataRobot Partner to Help Banks Fight Financial Crime with Advanced Machine Learning

Feedzai, a leading provider of fraud prevention and anti-money
laundering products built on artificial intelligence and DataRobot, the
leading provider of machine learning tools across industries, have
partnered to allow banks, merchants, processors, and other financial
institutions to incorporate DataRobot machine learning models directly
into the Feedzai platform to create a superior platform for financial
crime detection.
DataRobot is widely used throughout the banking industry to automate the
creation of advanced machine learning models to mitigate exposure to
many types of risk, including fraud detection and anti-money laundering.
These powerful models can now be integrated into Feedzai’s platform via
the OpenML
platform announced in 2018.
Feedzai customers benefit from having these models easily integrated
into an end to end omnichannel platform purposely built for financial
crime detection, including sub-10 millisecond latencies and high
availability. Furthermore, data scientists gain the flexibility to
perform the entire data science loop (data cleaning and analysis,
feature engineering, model training and testing) within the Feedzai
platform, or augment the process by importing an external model,
leveraging the expertise of the broader data science ecosystem.
Additionally, after creating or importing a model, users can leverage
Feedzai’s AI tools to boost detection such as our automated rules
engine, advanced link analysis, Risk
ledger, and Genome.
“Over the last year, we’ve focused our product efforts on giving our
customers the best possible tools, while giving them the flexibility to
choose the tools and technology that make sense for their teams,” says
Saurabh Bajaj, Feedzai’s SVP of Product. “This integration with
DataRobot enables us to further open the Feedzai platform to powerful
machine learning algorithms into our platform to offer even more of the
world’s advanced AI tools to our customers. This is how we’re
democratizing AI for our customers. ”
According to Seann Gardiner, SVP of Business Development at DataRobot:
"Our partnership with Feedzai gives banks and other financial
institutions the flexibility to use the machine learning technology and
tools that best fit their needs. The combination of Feedzai’s impressive
threat detection technology and our world-class automated machine
learning capabilities create a best-of-breed solution to fight fraud
with unprecedented accuracy.”
For more information and to schedule a demo of the product and tools in
action, please see more information at: https://feedzai.com/machine-intelligence/platform/.
