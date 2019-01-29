Feedzai : and DataRobot Partner to Help Banks Fight Financial Crime with Advanced Machine Learning

The integration bolsters out-of-the-box artificial intelligence capabilities for banks and other financial institutions to fight fraud and money laundering

Feedzai, a leading provider of fraud prevention and anti-money laundering products built on artificial intelligence and DataRobot, the leading provider of machine learning tools across industries, have partnered to allow banks, merchants, processors, and other financial institutions to incorporate DataRobot machine learning models directly into the Feedzai platform to create a superior platform for financial crime detection.

DataRobot is widely used throughout the banking industry to automate the creation of advanced machine learning models to mitigate exposure to many types of risk, including fraud detection and anti-money laundering. These powerful models can now be integrated into Feedzai’s platform via the OpenML platform announced in 2018.

Feedzai customers benefit from having these models easily integrated into an end to end omnichannel platform purposely built for financial crime detection, including sub-10 millisecond latencies and high availability. Furthermore, data scientists gain the flexibility to perform the entire data science loop (data cleaning and analysis, feature engineering, model training and testing) within the Feedzai platform, or augment the process by importing an external model, leveraging the expertise of the broader data science ecosystem. Additionally, after creating or importing a model, users can leverage Feedzai’s AI tools to boost detection such as our automated rules engine, advanced link analysis, Risk ledger, and Genome.

“Over the last year, we’ve focused our product efforts on giving our customers the best possible tools, while giving them the flexibility to choose the tools and technology that make sense for their teams,” says Saurabh Bajaj, Feedzai’s SVP of Product. “This integration with DataRobot enables us to further open the Feedzai platform to powerful machine learning algorithms into our platform to offer even more of the world’s advanced AI tools to our customers. This is how we’re democratizing AI for our customers. ”

According to Seann Gardiner, SVP of Business Development at DataRobot: "Our partnership with Feedzai gives banks and other financial institutions the flexibility to use the machine learning technology and tools that best fit their needs. The combination of Feedzai’s impressive threat detection technology and our world-class automated machine learning capabilities create a best-of-breed solution to fight fraud with unprecedented accuracy.”

For more information and to schedule a demo of the product and tools in action, please see more information at: https://feedzai.com/machine-intelligence/platform/.

About Feedzai

Feedzai is the market leader in fighting fraud with AI. We’re coding the future of commerce with today’s most advanced risk management platform powered by big data and machine learning. Founded and developed by data scientists and aerospace engineers, Feedzai has one mission: to make banking and commerce safe. The world’s largest banks, processors, and retailers use Feedzai’s fraud prevention and anti-money laundering products to manage risk, while improving customer experience. Learn more about Feedzai at www.feedzai.com.

About DataRobot

DataRobot is the category creator and leading provider of automated machine learning. Organizations worldwide use DataRobot to empower the teams they already have in place to rapidly build and deploy machine learning models and create advanced AI applications. With a library of hundreds of the most powerful open source machine learning algorithms, the DataRobot platform encapsulates every best practice and safeguard to accelerate and scale data science capabilities while maximizing transparency, accuracy and collaboration. By making data scientists more productive and enabling the democratization of data science, DataRobot helps organizations transform into AI-driven enterprises. With offices around the globe, DataRobot is backed by $225 million in funding from top-tier firms, including New Enterprise Associates, Sapphire Ventures, Meritech and DFJ. For more information, visit www.datarobot.com, and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn.

