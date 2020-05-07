Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Feet First Foundation : Provides Character-Building for At-Risk Kids

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 11:03am EDT

CONCORD, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Feet First Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides a character-building program for public schools. The program is divided into two components: 60% physical training via textbook boxing instruction, and 40% emotional group discussion around various topics such as Perseverance, Accountability, and Integrity. Executive Director / CoFounder Dan Dorsett along with Program Director / CoFounder Sean Sharkey found a unique way to influence at-risk youth in schools, to ultimately become mentors for other at-risk youth. The Feet First approach strongly focuses on emotional/physical empowerment to help students display strong character in the community, and prevent negative interactions in school. While aiming to help all people, the program is well-positioned within the 9th grade mental health and wellness curriculum to prevent bullying, youth substance abuse, and child exploitation. Managing Director / CoFounder Brandon Kregel assembled the assessment team behind the data-driven organization. Feet First Foundation proves effective outcomes by offering students the ability to log into their www.feetfirstnp.org accounts, and take self-assessments every week. The data trends are very positive. Results show that students finish the program feeling much better than when they first started. 

Keenly aware of violence in schools, Feet First Foundation has helped bring substantial change to schools through the use of technology, group discussion, and textbook boxing. Distribution Director / CoFounder Zach Micheletti declares, "We are noticing that the program is helping kids focus, stay in school, build confidence, display good character, and even become mentors for other kids." Board Member Amy Specter Licensed Social Therapist and School Counselor suggests, "The reality is that many people do not have the support they deserve, and Feet First is an organization that strives to provide an outlet of mutual support to guide the youth, end bullying, end youth substance abuse, and end exploitation in schools and corresponding communities." For more on this call 833-339-9111 www.feetfirstnp.org

Contact:
Dan Dorsett
833-339-9111
239478@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feet-first-foundation-provides-character-building-for-at-risk-kids-301055013.html

SOURCE Feet First Foundation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aARTESIAN RESOURCES : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
11:20aEVONIK : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11:20aSTYLE.ME : Launches Advisory Board For Market Expansion
PR
11:20aSCOR-PSE Chair on macroeconomic risk presents the 2020 Young Researcher Award to Ludwig Straub, Assistant Professor at Harvard, and Robert Ulbricht, Assistant Professor at Boston College
GL
11:19aSPAREBANKEN VEST : - successful AT1 capital issue
AQ
11:19aJourneyTEAM Recognized by Inc. Magazine as 2020 Best Workplace
GL
11:18aSILVER VIPER MINERALS : Orex President Provides Update
AQ
11:16aARISE PUBL : Power production in April 31.3 GWh
AQ
11:16aPRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS : Aiding in Making Smarter Business Decisions for Freight Transportation Industry
BU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group