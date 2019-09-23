Log in
FeganScott : Expands to East Coast, Adds Attorney

09/23/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

Lynn Ellenberger will open the firm’s Pittsburgh office

FeganScott is pleased to announce that Lynn Ellenberger has joined the firm and will oversee its Pittsburgh office. With nearly three decades of legal experience, Ellenberger will represent and advocate on behalf of victims of sexual abuse, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, consumer fraud and civil rights violations.

Her experience in handling cases regarding wrongful prosecution and police brutality will enable FeganScott to continue to provide high-quality legal services with integrity and excellence.

“We are excited to welcome Lynn to FeganScott and look forward to the wealth of knowledge she will bring to our team,” said Elizabeth Fegan, founding partner of FeganScott. “Her established reputation for successfully managing complex and high-stakes cases will reinforce our mission to fight for the justice of our clients.”

Before joining FeganScott, Ellenberger spent a decade as an assistant federal public defender in Pittsburgh, where she secured monumental legal victories for her clients, including overturning improper death sentences and, in one instance, obtaining her client’s release after 28 years in prison. She passionately advocates for the legal rights of those facing the death penalty, as well as those living with mental illness and intellectual disabilities, and is an author and speaker at both the state and national level.

Prior to that, she was a partner at the Chicago-based firm Shefsky & Froelich where she represented businesses and state and local governmental agencies in trial and appellate proceedings. Ellenberger received her juris doctor from the Vanderbilt University Law School. In her free time, she is an avid tennis player, writes a tennis blog, and generally tries to keep up with her daughter on the court. Together they have organized tennis community service events which provide free tennis racquets and instruction to local children in need.

About FeganScott

FeganScott is a national class-action law firm dedicated to helping victims of sexual abuse, discrimination, consumer fraud, antitrust violations, and more. The firm is championed by acclaimed class-action and veteran attorneys who have successfully recovered $1 billion for millions of victims nationwide. FeganScott is committed to pursuing successful outcomes with integrity and excellence, while holding unjust parties accountable. To learn more, visit www.feganscott.com.


© Business Wire 2019
